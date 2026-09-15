

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 15, 2026, driven by the gain on certain clinical or financial results.



Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)



Nutex Health functions as a healthcare management and operations company specializing in hospital services and in providing real estate for medical facilities.



Shares rose to a 52-week high of $219 on Monday following a rise of over 8% in the intraday trade.



Last week, the company issued a statement relating to a cybersecurity breach involving data storage on its computer network. The company since identified a site upon which an unauthorized third party had published this data, and is conducting a thorough review of the same.



Nutex's Hospital Division operates various micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments spanning 28 facilities across 12 states. Through its Population Health Management Division, the company runs certain provider networks, such as the Independent Physician Associations.



AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)



AtriCure provides various technologies to treat Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heart rhythm originating in the upper heart chambers known as atria.



Shares reached a 52-week high of $56.02 on Monday.



Among the company's products is the Isolator Synergy surgical ablation system, used to repair faulty atrial walls that cause Afib. The system was the first medical device for treating persistent Afib that received FDA approval. Other treatments include AtriClip, that acts as a left atrial appendage (LAA) exclusion system, the minimally invasive Hybrid AF therapy, and the cryoICE, cryoSPHERE, and cryoXT probes for temporary ablation to block peripheral nerve signaling.



For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue of $153.6 million, reflecting a 12.8% growth. Revenue for the full year of 2026 are estimated between $602 million and $610 million, considerably higher than the $534 million recorded last year.



Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)



Iovance operates as a commercial-stage immune-oncology company, developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies.



The company's stock climbed over 7% to a new 52-week high of $9.41 in Monday's trade.



Among the products marketed by Iovance are Amtagvi, offered as a one-time treatment for advanced melanoma. Proleukin is also prescribed to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.



Earlier this month, the company reported a second quarter revenue growth of 66% to total $66 million. Of this, Amtagvi sales in the U.S. contributed $91 million, markng an increase of over 40%.



Centene Corporation (CNC)



Centene Corporation is a healthcare management company that assists clients in acquiring health insurance matters and various prescription drug plans.



Shares increased over 4% to a 52-week high of $69.43 on Monday.



For the second quarter of this year, the company recorded a total premium and services revenue of $44 billion, reflecting a rise of 4%. Revenues in the full year of 2026 are estimated to range between $193.5 billion and $197.5 billion.



Centene provides guidance on Medicare and Medicaid to consumers, as well as a range of commercial medical products. These services extend to families, children, senior citizens, and patients with chronic illnesses requiring persistent drug use.



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON)



Concentra provides occupational health services, including consumer health services and direct-to-employer care for members of the U.S. workforce.



The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $36.05 on Monday.



Last month, the company announced that second quarter revenues had grown 10% to $606 million, resulting in a profit of $67 million, as the net income grew by 45.7%. The company anticipates full year revenues in 2026 to range between $2.32 billion and $2.37 billion.



According to Concentra, the company is now operating about 415 onsite health clinics and 633 occupational health centers that serve an estimate 53,000 patients every day.



See Also:



Teva Pharmaceutical, which also saw a 52-week high on Monday.



This Day In History:



On this day in 1936, pharmacologist Ferid Murad was born. Murad was instrumental in discovering the role of nitric oxide gas as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. Through several biochemical experiments, he established that heart drugs like nitroglycerin worked by the mechanism of releasing nitric oxide, which then stimulated blood vessels to expand. For his pioneering research, he was awarded the 1998 Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine jointly with Robert Furchgott and Louis Ignarro.



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