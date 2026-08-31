Genpact Names Priya Vijayarajendran Chief Product and Platform Officer

Former ASAPP CEO joins the Genpact Leadership Council to lead the shift to product and platform strategy for Agentic Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), the Agentic Operations company, today announced the appointment of Priya Vijayarajendran as Chief Product and Platform Officer and a member of the Genpact Leadership Council. She will lead the company's shift toward productized, IP-led agentic solutions built on a standardized enterprise platform, expanding the company's proprietary technology while further scaling data, AI, and agentic operations across every client.

This appointment marks a deliberate step in Genpact's evolution from delivering services to building and owning scalable products. At the core is Genpact's enterprise platform and a growing portfolio of proprietary agentic solutions developed with decades of context-rich process intelligence. Priya's work will complement and further build on Genpact's existing agentic solutions and data & AI capabilities.

"We pivoted Genpact to be the Agentic Operations company, and we are not slowing down," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "The durable advantage in this market is owned IP and process intelligence which Genpact uniquely brings and is hard to replicate. Priya has built exactly this kind of IP-led technology at scale. Bringing a leader of her caliber to Genpact signals both the pace at which we intend to move and our commitment to delivering productized, IP-rich solutions that create measurable value for our clients."

Vijayarajendran joins Genpact from ASAPP, an enterprise AI company, where she served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, consolidating its point solutions into a unified agentic AI platform now running autonomous customer service for some of the world's largest enterprises. Earlier, as ASAPP's President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer, she built its generative AI platforms and led an R&D agenda that produced more than 70 AI patents.

Prior to ASAPP, she led Microsoft's global Azure Data and AI business, and she served as IBM's Chief Technology Officer for Cognitive, IoT, and Watson Health. These roles followed two decades at SAP in product, innovation, and enterprise architecture roles.

"Genpact has a unique opportunity to bring together decades of operational expertise, process intelligence, data, AI, and product engineering to define how enterprise operations become more autonomous and outcome-driven," said Priya Vijayarajendran, Chief Product and Platform Officer, Genpact. "I'm excited to join the team and help scale platforms and agentic solutions that turn innovation into value for clients."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where applied AI meets context-rich process intelligence. We run and transform mission-critical operations for global enterprises. Genpact's Agentic Operations are grounded in decades of operating core business processes at scale across finance, supply chain, banking, insurance, and more. Our flywheel of advanced technology, trusted data foundations, and deep ecosystem partnerships moves enterprises rapidly from experimentation to scale. AI agents bring speed and precision, human experts bring judgment, and together they deliver outcomes clients can measure. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Genpact