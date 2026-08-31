Goodbaby International Holdings Limited: Goodbaby International Recorded Growth in Revenue and Profitability Supported by Strong Global Competitiveness

CYBEX Achieved New Revenue Record from a High Base

Further Gaining Market Shares under Strong Momentum

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading global parenting brands company, has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period").

Key Financial Highlights (vs. H1 2025)

Group revenue grew 5.8% to HK$4,551.0 million ; Constant-currency revenue, which excludes the effect of foreign-exchange movements, was up 0.2%;

; Constant-currency revenue, which excludes the effect of foreign-exchange movements, was up 0.2%; Reported gross profit expanded 19.7% to ** HK$2,556.0 million **, boosted by HK$198.0 million US tariff refunds, and also revenue increase, favorable product mix and production-cost improvements. Gross profit expansion was partially offset by foreign exchange swing from 62.8mn FX gains in 25H1 to 91.3mn FX losses in 26H1; non-GAAP gross profit grew 10.5% to HK$2,358.3 million;

**, boosted by HK$198.0 million US tariff refunds, and also revenue increase, favorable product mix and production-cost improvements. Gross profit expansion was partially offset by foreign exchange swing from 62.8mn FX gains in 25H1 to 91.3mn FX losses in 26H1; non-GAAP gross profit grew 10.5% to HK$2,358.3 million; Reported operating profit surged 113.4% to HK$431.1 million ; non-GAAP operating profit grew 12.4% to HK$253.9 million;

; non-GAAP operating profit grew 12.4% to HK$253.9 million; Reported net profit jumped 162.3% to HK$276.7 million ; non-GAAP net profit advanced 16.8% to HK$145.5 million;

; non-GAAP net profit advanced 16.8% to HK$145.5 million; Net cash position expanded by HK$453.7 million to HK$731.1 million, strengthening the Group's liquidity and financial resources. Separately, debt repayments during the Period reduced overall finance costs.

**Note: Gross profit includes one-off US government tariff refunds of HK$198.0 million, a non-recurring benefit.

CEO Comment

"Our Group delivered top-line growth, substantial profit improvement and materially strengthened cash position in the first half of 2026, despite a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risk, volatile foreign-exchange markets and softening consumer sentiment worldwide," said Mr. Liu Tongyou, Chief Executive Officer of the Group. "CYBEX once again stood out by achieving record-high revenue and continuing to capture global market share, demonstrating the strength of our premium brand positioning, innovative product pipeline and self-owned supply-chain advantages. Our one-dragon vertically-integrated model of diversified own brands, globally balanced omni-channel distribution platforms, own manufacturing and operational services proved critical in absorbing external shocks while enabling agile responses to shifting market demands. We will keep executing our brand-centric strategy, investing in product innovation, global omni-channel build-out and AI-driven digital capabilities, to drive sustainable profitable growth for the full-year and beyond while we remain mindful of ongoing macro uncertainties."

Brand Performance

CYBEX

CYBEX is a global leading premium "technical-lifestyle" juvenile brand. Building on a high 2025 comparative base, CYBEX posted record-breaking H1 revenue of HK$2,709.5 million, up 10.5% in reported terms (up 3.3% in constant currency). The brand expanded its global footprint and gained market share, supported by globally-recognized brand equity, refreshed innovative product portfolio, in-house supply-chain capacity and comprehensive omni-channel coverage. North America maintained robust business momentum on strong local consumer demand. Although CYBEX business in the Middle-East and some other regions experienced short-term pressure from regional geopolitical conflicts, the Group believes long-term market potential of these regions remains promising. CYBEX was honored with multiple top-tier international awards including Reddot Design Awards, ADAC test winners and German Design Awards, further reinforcing its leading global premium position.

Evenflo

Evenflo is recognized as a technology and safety innovation in the US market. The brand recorded H1 revenue of HK$1,074.8 million, largely flat year-on-year (decreased by 2.0% in constant currency). Driven by new product launches, wheeled-goods and home-goods categories delivered strong growth, while declines within car-seats narrowed quarter-over-quarter. Most key channels achieved growth, particularly the brand's owned DTC business backed by digital-strategy execution. Evenflo gained US market share during the Period.

gb

gb is advancing its DTC transformation in the China market, as a result, the brand reported revenue of HK$392.6 million, a slight 0.6% reported decline (declined by 7.4% in constant currency), with revenue contraction continuing to narrow. Durable-goods, especially car seats, delivered resilient performance, validating the "focus-on-core-categories" strategy. Channel-mix optimization progressed: under-performing offline retail outlets were phased out while new-generation stores were rolled out. Content-marketing initiatives drove positive online traction and strengthened gb's competitiveness within child durable-goods, especially child safety, segments.

Blue Chip

Blue Chip is the Group's contract manufacturing business for third-party customers. The business performance remained stable. The Group's relationship with its Blue Chip customers remained healthy and stable, and it continued to provide efficient product and service delivery for its customers.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

Global markets will continue to face structural uncertainties stemming from geopolitical fragmentation, energy-supply shocks, potential new tariff measures and cautious consumer sentiment, alongside new opportunities brought by AI-related technology investments. The Group will stay committed to its brand-driven one-dragon vertically-integrated strategy, with sustained strategic investment to strengthen global competitiveness and business resilience.

CYBEX : Continue growing revenue and profitability supported by brand momentum, diversified and innovative product portfolio and omni-channel infrastructure amid persistent market challenges. Pursue further market-share gains and global expansion amid fierce competition.

: Continue growing revenue and profitability supported by brand momentum, diversified and innovative product portfolio and omni-channel infrastructure amid persistent market challenges. Pursue further market-share gains and global expansion amid fierce competition. Evenflo : Target revenue recovery and improved operating profitability on the back of further business stabilization. The brand will reinforce channel partnerships and continue investments in brand building, product development and digital transformation to solidify its leading position in the US market.

: Target revenue recovery and improved operating profitability on the back of further business stabilization. The brand will reinforce channel partnerships and continue investments in brand building, product development and digital transformation to solidify its leading position in the US market. gb : Press ahead with DTC transformation, deepen consumer-oriented content marketing, prioritize durable-goods categories and optimize channel mix for further business stabilization.

: Press ahead with DTC transformation, deepen consumer-oriented content marketing, prioritize durable-goods categories and optimize channel mix for further business stabilization. Blue-Chip business: Pursue moderate development. The Group continues to deliver high-quality services for all client partners.

Globally, the Group will further expand and deepen its omni-channel footprint across existing and new markets to maintain direct connections with consumers and deliver premium end-user experience. Technology excellence, manufacturing strength, supply-chain agility, product innovation, mother-market deployment, AI-driven digital transformation and cost optimization will remain central pillars for achieving sustained profitable growth and building a future-ready global enterprise.

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About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world-leading parenting brands company. The Group serves millions of families around the world with its excellent portfolio of brands through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, strollers, apparel and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, bicycles and tricycles and other children's products.

For more information, please visit Goodbaby's corporate website: www.gbinternational.com.hk.

SOURCE Goodbaby International Holdings Limited