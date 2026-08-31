

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The spike in oil prices attributed to the sharp escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran swayed sentiment across asset classes and regions.



Wall Street Futures are trading around half a percent lower. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index however declined amidst the dollar's retreat even as markets weighed hawkish comments from the Fed Chair against the Fed's status quo on rates in the previous two reviews. Ten-year sovereign bond yields hardened across regions amidst fears of fuel-led inflation as well as a jump in rate hike expectations from the Fed.



Brent crude oil has jumped close to 6 percent amidst fresh escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Gold has shed more than a percent as markets digested Fed Chair's comments regarding more work to be done to contain inflation. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,238.10, down 0.60% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,678.20, down 0.43% Germany's DAX at 26,325.57, down 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,824.26, up 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 8,393.67, down 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,455.95, down 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,311.93, down 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,076.00, down 0.18% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,986.30, up 0.86% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,566.99, down 0.07% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,820.02, up 0.46%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.53, down 0.17% EUR/USD at 1.1598, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3544, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 159.83, down 0.17% USD/CHF at 0.8083, down 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.7161, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.752%, up 0.64% Germany at 3.3158%, up 1.30% France at 4.163%, up 1.12% U.K. at 5.0695%, up 0.73% Japan at 2.939%, up 0.69%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $91.21, up 5.91% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $86.27, up 3.44% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,482.74, down 1.04% Silver Futures (Sep) at $67.16, down 0.93%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $78,011.61, down 0.91% Ethereum at $2,450.21, down 0.67% BNB at $686.06, down 1.58% XRP at $1.36, down 2.38% Solana at $102.72, down 3.36%



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