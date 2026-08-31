

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To strengthen the United States' space workforce and develop the next generation of space leaders, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the nation's first U.S. Space Academy.



The order highlights how space is a critical domain for American national security, economic growth, scientific discovery, and technological innovation. The proposed academy would focus technical education with leadership development, discipline, and a commitment to public service, helping ultimately advance U.S. interests in space.



'Given the rapid growth of the U.S. Space Force and commercial space industry, and the expansion of our ambitions to the Moon and far beyond the Moon, it's clear we will need to educate and train an entire generation of skilled service members, engineers, and civil operators,' said President Trump. 'That's why I will sign an Executive Order to begin the process of creating a new a national academy called the U.S. Space Academy.'



The order also calls on NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to serve as the chair of a new Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy, and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson to serve as the executive director. They will work with vice chairs - Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Michael Kratsios, and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Kevin Hassett - and other representatives from the White House and the interagency on the commission.



A report from the commission to the President is due within 120 days of the signing with recommendations on governance framework, service obligations for graduates, physical location of the academy, legislative requirements, and more.



Trump signed the 'Establishing the United States Space Academy Executive Order' at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston where the President also presented the Artemis II crew members with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.



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