CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH and Bourgault announce strategic alliance to expand global seeding portfolio

CNH and Bourgault announce strategic alliance to expand global seeding portfolio

Accelerating where it matters most: This strategic alliance supports CNH's strategy to bring innovation to market faster, expand customer choice, and focus investment on creating greater value across agriculture.

Stronger together: Bourgault's leadership in seeding with CNH's reach and trusted brands and dealer network will strengthen competitiveness.

Best-in-class portfolio: will include precision seeding and air drill systems, high-capacity air carts, digital technology and control systems.

Basildon, UK - August 31, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH) a global leader in equipment, technology and services for Agriculture and Construction, today announced a strategic alliance with Bourgault Industries, a leading manufacturer of seeding equipment for large-scale operations. The agreement provides for the supply of co-branded Case IH and New Holland equipment made by Bourgault and distributed through CNH's dealer network in North America, Australia, and other high-potential seeding markets. This portfolio will span precision seeding air drill systems and high-capacity air carts, with features such as digital technology and control systems.

The strategic alliance with Bourgault supports CNH's Path to 2030 strategy by accelerating time-to-market for advanced seeding solutions and strengthening CNH's position as a leading agriculture player in major global markets. It combines Bourgault's seeding expertise with CNH's established reach, precision technology offering and financial services solutions through CNH Capital. Dealers will in turn gain immediate access to a market-leading seeding portfolio, strengthening their competitiveness and growth opportunities.

Soil health is central to CNH's strategy - and for good reason. A farmer's land is their most valuable asset, passed down through generations and fundamental to future productivity. Soil health determines not only yield, but food quality. With greater R&D investment focused on total farm health, CNH will continue to develop technology that empowers farmers to increase their productivity sustainably while protecting and preserving the soil they depend on.

"Our customers expect us to deliver a strong, comprehensive portfolio with the right technology behind it," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH. "By combining complementary strengths, this alliance enhances our ability to compete, creates new opportunities for our dealers, and enables us to invest more in the technologies shaping the future of agriculture, including precision technology, automation, and integrated farming solutions. Alongside our own product investments, partnerships like this help us strengthen our portfolio and deliver even greater value to customers, all connected through our FieldOps digital platform."

"This strategic commercial alliance with CNH creates new opportunities to expand Bourgault Industries' reach and reflects our shared commitment to innovation, customer success, and creating greater value for farmers," said Bill Glanville, Group President of Bourgault Industries Ltd. "CNH brings strong complementary capabilities and global reach, helping make Bourgault seeding technology available to more farmers in more markets."

CNH will continue to support its current portfolio of seeding products during a transition period. The company's Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada production site will remain focused on the manufacturing of planters and headers for combine harvesters.

About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) serves and advances the people who feed and build a growing world.

We are an iron-and-tech company, engineering intelligence, automation, and precision into the machines that move the global economy. Our equipment operates in more than 160 markets, supported by a global team of more than 34,000 people, including engineers, technologists, and industry experts.

Our brands - Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR in agriculture; CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction in building - are backed by CNH Capital and complemented by a portfolio of technology and regional brands that together generated $18.1B in revenue in 2025.

Building on a legacy of innovation dating back to 1842, CNH has achieved milestones including the first mass-produced tractor, the first twin-rotor combine, and the first factory-integrated precision farming system. Today, we are engineering autonomous and predictive machines that will shape the future of food and infrastructure.

Learn more at: cnh.com

Get the latest news at: media.cnh.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Phone: +1 847 393 3604

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including competitive strengths, business strategy, future financial position or operating results, budgets, projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items, costs, and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, and future performance of CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, including, in some cases, estimates and data received from third parties, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or if any other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant uncertainty caused by geopolitical events; production and supply chain disruptions, including industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities and material price increases; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH Industrial and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; the remediation of a material weakness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan, including targeted restructuring actions to optimize our cost structure and improve the efficiency of our operations; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. CNH expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning CNH Industrial, including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH's financial results, is included in CNH's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH or persons acting on the behalf of CNH are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.

Attachments