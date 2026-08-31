Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte dieser Kupfer-Explorer die spannendste Nevada-Story des Herbstes werden?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Stuttgart
31.08.26 | 17:48
18,625 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,64018,74518:04
18,59518,78518:06
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 17:38 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Opens New Black Diamond Branch, Donates $20,000 to Local Nonprofits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / KeyBank officially opened its new full-service branch in Black Diamond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together community leaders, local business owners, residents, and bank representatives. The new branch, located at 32500 Main Street, reflects the bank's continued investment in one of King County's fastest-growing communities.

As part of the celebration, KeyBank announced two community donations totaling $20,000. The Black Diamond Historical Society and the Black Diamond Community Center each received $10,000 grants to support their ongoing efforts to preserve local history and strengthen community connections.

"Black Diamond is growing and thriving, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of this community," said Brian Marlow, KeyBank's Washington State market president. He said the new location underscores the bank's commitment to serving local residents, businesses, and community organizations.

The branch features modern banking technology, including interactive touch-screen monitors designed to enhance client experience. Customers also have access to drive-thru banking lanes, a drive-up ATM, and free parking. Longtime banker Anna Ripich will lead the branch as manager.

Ripich said the office was designed to provide a more personal and consultative approach to banking while giving clients convenient access to a full range of financial products and services. In addition to helping individuals and families meet their financial goals, the branch will support local businesses and homebuyers throughout the region.

The opening comes as Black Diamond continues to experience significant residential and commercial growth, attracting new families and businesses to the area. KeyBank leaders said the new branch positions the bank to meet the evolving financial needs of the expanding community while strengthening its local presence in Washington.

CFMA: # 260819-4878628


Photo credit: Genuine Studio & Co.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-opens-new-black-diamond-branch-donates-20-000-to-local-nonpr-1214699

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.