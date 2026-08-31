KeyBank Opens New Black Diamond Branch, Donates $20,000 to Local Nonprofits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / KeyBank officially opened its new full-service branch in Black Diamond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together community leaders, local business owners, residents, and bank representatives. The new branch, located at 32500 Main Street, reflects the bank's continued investment in one of King County's fastest-growing communities.

As part of the celebration, KeyBank announced two community donations totaling $20,000. The Black Diamond Historical Society and the Black Diamond Community Center each received $10,000 grants to support their ongoing efforts to preserve local history and strengthen community connections.

"Black Diamond is growing and thriving, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of this community," said Brian Marlow, KeyBank's Washington State market president. He said the new location underscores the bank's commitment to serving local residents, businesses, and community organizations.

The branch features modern banking technology, including interactive touch-screen monitors designed to enhance client experience. Customers also have access to drive-thru banking lanes, a drive-up ATM, and free parking. Longtime banker Anna Ripich will lead the branch as manager.

Ripich said the office was designed to provide a more personal and consultative approach to banking while giving clients convenient access to a full range of financial products and services. In addition to helping individuals and families meet their financial goals, the branch will support local businesses and homebuyers throughout the region.

The opening comes as Black Diamond continues to experience significant residential and commercial growth, attracting new families and businesses to the area. KeyBank leaders said the new branch positions the bank to meet the evolving financial needs of the expanding community while strengthening its local presence in Washington.

CFMA: # 260819-4878628



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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-opens-new-black-diamond-branch-donates-20-000-to-local-nonpr-1214699