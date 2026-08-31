EQS-News: Mellenu Finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Resilient H1 2026 performance, with Adjusted EBITDA of €24.5 million and 27% Adjusted EBITDA margin
31 August 2026. Mellenu Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or 'Mellenu'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 (the 'Period'). Unless otherwise stated, financials and key metrics in this report are presented on a proforma basis to provide a comparable view of the Group's performance.
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Nick Philpott, CEO of Mellenu, commented:
"H1 2026 was an important period for the Group, marked by Mellenu Holding S.A. becoming the new parent company and progress on the management-led buyout announced earlier this year. The underlying business remained resilient, supported by a focus on profitability, operational efficiency and portfolio quality.
"The early redemption of the EUR 2026 bonds in April simplified our capital structure. We remain focused on disciplined and sustainable growth, with Georgia continuing to scale and the UK joint venture remaining an important part of the Group's future growth strategy."
Contacts
Additional features:
File: Mellenu report on H1 2026 results
31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mellenu Finance S.A.
|25C, Boulevard Royal
|L-2449 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mellenu.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876XXX, SE0006594XXX, XS1092320XXX, XS1094137XXX,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Dublin
|LEI Code:
|2138003QX1RSCHWUB420
|EQS News ID:
|2391336
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2391336 31.08.2026 CET/CEST