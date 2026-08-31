Roc Nation: JAŸ-Z 30 Announces Immersive Trafalgar Square Pop-Up Experience Starting 1 September, Celebrating JAŸ-Z 30 And Tottenham Hotspur Shows on 4 and 5 September

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning 1 September, JAŸ-Z 30 will debut its immersive installation in London's Trafalgar Square, celebrating JAŸ-Z's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concerts on 4 and 5 September and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprintand continuing the celebration of three decades of JAŸ-Z's music.

From 1-5 September, the large-scale installation will feature televisions from the era screening music videos, performances and period programming, transporting audiences back to 2001 and the cultural moment surrounding critically acclaimed The Blueprint.

Fans will also have the chance to explore and shop a curated selection of limited-edition merchandise created exclusively to commemorate this milestone moment in London, celebrating the collaboration between Armand de Brignac and Assouline's The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z.

The London experience follows the opening chapter of JAŸ-Z 30 in New York and will continue in Paris, alongside JAŸ-Z's upcoming shows in London (4-5 September), Paris (10 September) and Los Angeles (23-24 October).

To stay up to date on additional details, hours and programming information, please visit JAYZ30.com.

JAY-Z 30 - LONDON TRAFALGAR SQUARE POP-UP

WHERE: Trafalgar Square, London

WHEN: 1-5 September; 11:00-19:00

MERCHANDISE: Exclusive JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Collection

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