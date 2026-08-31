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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 18:12 Uhr
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Roc Nation: JAŸ-Z 30 Announces Immersive Trafalgar Square Pop-Up Experience Starting 1 September, Celebrating JAŸ-Z 30 And Tottenham Hotspur Shows on 4 and 5 September

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning 1 September, JAŸ-Z 30 will debut its immersive installation in London's Trafalgar Square, celebrating JAŸ-Z's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concerts on 4 and 5 September and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprintand continuing the celebration of three decades of JAŸ-Z's music.

From 1-5 September, the large-scale installation will feature televisions from the era screening music videos, performances and period programming, transporting audiences back to 2001 and the cultural moment surrounding critically acclaimed The Blueprint.

Fans will also have the chance to explore and shop a curated selection of limited-edition merchandise created exclusively to commemorate this milestone moment in London, celebrating the collaboration between Armand de Brignac and Assouline's The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z.

The London experience follows the opening chapter of JAŸ-Z 30 in New York and will continue in Paris, alongside JAŸ-Z's upcoming shows in London (4-5 September), Paris (10 September) and Los Angeles (23-24 October).

To stay up to date on additional details, hours and programming information, please visit JAYZ30.com.

JAY-Z 30 - LONDON TRAFALGAR SQUARE POP-UP
WHERE: Trafalgar Square, London
WHEN: 1-5 September; 11:00-19:00
MERCHANDISE: Exclusive JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Collection

ABOUT ROC NATION
Since its founding in 2008, Roc Nation has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. We work in every aspect of modern entertainment-with recording artists and producers, songwriters, and more. Our client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and Rapsody to Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and J Balvin. We are a full-service organization, supporting our diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jay-z-30-announces-immersive-trafalgar-square-pop-up-experience-starting-1-september-celebrating-jay-z-30-and-tottenham-hotspur-shows-on-4-and-5-september-302865129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.