Seamless fan engagement and autonomous operations, powered by AI-driven digital infrastructure

HPE (NYSE: HPE) and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (Spurs), today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership. As the Club's Official Hybrid Cloud and IT Enterprise Networking Partner, HPE will modernize the technology environment that powers Spurs' Stadium. From ticketless entry and cashless payments to mobile applications, digital wayfinding, and high-density connectivity, the transformation will support every digital interaction across the supporter journey while enabling the Club to rapidly introduce new services and fan experiences.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has built a global reputation for innovation as one of the world's most technologically advanced, multi-use sporting venues, hosting NFL games, concerts, boxing, and other large-scale global events throughout the year, in addition to football matches. As fan expectations continue to evolve, from seamless mobile experiences and digital ticketing to high-density streaming and real-time engagement, the Club has invested in the next evolution of its technology environment to meet rising fan expectations while simplifying operations and creating a more resilient foundation for long-term growth.

"Our goal isn't simply to refresh our infrastructure. It's to build a simpler, more resilient technology environment that gives us the flexibility to innovate for years to come, streamline operations and support the Club's long-term growth," said Rob Pickering, Chief Technology Officer, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. "By bringing together AI, hybrid cloud, networking, services, and financial solutions through a single strategic partner, HPE is helping us simplify operations so our teams can focus on supporting every part of the Stadium, from match days to third-party events and day-to-day operations, rather than managing technology. Ultimately, the best technology is invisible to our fans."

By simplifying IT operations through an as-a-service operating model, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gains greater agility, predictable and optimized IT costs, improved sustainability performance, and AI-powered operations that deliver the resilience and efficiency required to support major sporting and entertainment events.

"Sport and entertainment venues are becoming increasingly connected and data-driven, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to building the digital foundation required to support that evolution," said Matt Harris, senior vice president managing director, UK, Ireland, Middle East Africa, HPE. "Together, we're helping Spurs build an AI-driven technology backbone that powers every aspect of the stadium, from critical operations behind the scenes to the digital experiences supporters enjoy on match days and beyond."

The technology behind the transformation

At the heart of the transformation, GreenLake will provide a unified hybrid cloud operating model, giving Spurs real-time visibility across its IT estate. Modernized infrastructure, powered by HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers and HPE Alletra Storage MP, consolidates distributed environments from eight locations into two core environments, delivering the compute, storage and hybrid cloud capabilities that power critical Club operations, from cashless commerce, security and IPTV to point-of-sale systems, crowd analytics and the next generation of AI-driven fan services.

Operational software automates infrastructure management, simplifying operations through AI-driven automation that proactively identify and resolve issues. Solutions including HPE Morpheus Software and HPE OpsRamp Software will enable the Club's lean IT team to manage a complex, multi-site environment more efficiently while modernizing virtualization platforms and reducing operational overhead.

Building an AI-native network for an intelligent stadium

Tottenham Hotspur is transforming its stadium connectivity by deploying HPE Networking infrastructure to unify data center, campus, and edge networking under a single agentic AI operations model. Managed through the HPE Aruba Central platform, the deployment transforms network operations from reactive management to autonomous execution. HPE's self-driving network continuously analyzes user, application, and network experience data, proactively detects issues, and automatically takes action to optimize performance, resolve problems, and keep the network operating at its best with minimal IT intervention. As one of the first stadiums to deploy outdoor Wi-Fi 7, the Club is raising the bar for the modern stadium experience, combining AI-native network operations with high capacity, speed, and resilience to keep tens of thousands of fans simultaneously accessing digital services and sharing live content. HPE Networking ClearPass Policy Manager strengthens security through AI-driven policy management and identity-based access controls, helping protect users, devices, and critical stadium operations with a Zero Trust approach.

Driving sustainable innovation with end-to-end technology services

HPE Financial Services is helping to enable Tottenham Hotspur's hybrid cloud and networking transformation through a sustainable technology lifecycle approach. By aligning technology investments to the Club's modernization goals, this approach supports the deployment of modern digital infrastructure while optimizing investment efficiency and advancing sustainability objectives. As legacy infrastructure is replaced, HPE Financial Services will buy back eligible equipment and process it through HPE's Technology Renewal Center (TRC) for refurbishment and resale, extending the life of valuable technology and advancing a circular economy. Combined with the flexible consumption model of GreenLake, this will allow Tottenham Hotspur to modernize more sustainably and with optimal IT economics.

HPE will support Tottenham Hotspur throughout its transformation with end-to-end expertise and flexible technology lifecycle services. HPE Services will provide the design, implementation, project management and operational expertise to accelerate deployment and time to value. HPE Managed Services will provide ongoing operational support to help optimize performance and resilience across the Club's IT environment.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

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Media Contact:

Pelin Murphy

pelin.murphy@hpe.com