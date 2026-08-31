WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 24-28, 2026

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

from 24 to 28 August 2026

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Financial instrument identification code Total number of shares Weighted average price (€) Market WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/26/2026 FR0004036XXX 10,000 33.8500 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Déborah SCHWARTZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99954-share-buy-back-program-24-to-28-august-2026.pdf