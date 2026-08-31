H1 NET PROFIT UP 53%

TO €556K (8% OF REVENUE)

SHARP INCREASE IN NET PROFITABILITY

TO 8% OF REVENUE

H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA1 UP 29% TO €950K (14% OF REVENUE)

H1 REVENUE UP 13% TO EUR 6,939 THOUSAND

SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION PAYMENT OF THE GROUP'S FIRST-EVER DIVIDEND

CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF STRATEGIC "ENGINE CONTROL" AND "FLUIDIC SYSTEMS" ACTIVITIES

SOLID OUTLOOK SUPPORTED BY A SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS MODEL

INVESTOR WEBINAR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 10:00 AM (CEST)

Strong increase in net profitability to 8% of revenue, driven by a 53% increase in net profit to €556 thousand and strong growth in adjusted EBITDA1 (+29% to €950 thousand)

Sustained revenue growth in a volatile foreign exchange environment

Growth driven by strong momentum across all of the Group's activities: aerospace, medical and optical communications

Robust industrial profitability despite the appreciation of the Norwegian krone

Payment of the Group's first-ever dividend (€501 thousand), with shareholders' equity increasing despite this distribution

Solid financial position with €5,679 thousand of available liquidity as of June 30, 2026

Development of the "Engine Control" and "Fluidic Systems" activities progressing according to schedule, supporting medium-term growth

Investor webinar: Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (CEST)

Registration link: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/memscap-webinaire-actionnaires-resultats-semestriels-2026?s=701e1f86-2cf5-4796-83bc-64bc4f0a81d8

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announced its revenue and results for the first half of 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

Analysis of consolidated revenue

Consistent with its previous quarterly releases, MEMSCAP reported consolidated revenue from continuing operations of €6,939 thousand for the first half of 2026, compared with €6,144 thousand in the first half of 2025, an increase of 13%.

Over the first half of 2026, the distribution of consolidated revenue from continuing operations by market segment is as follows:

Market segments Revenue

(In thousands of euros) H1 2025 H1 2025 (%) H1 2026 H1 2026 (%) Aerospace 4,729 77% 4,815 69% Medical 658 11% 1,026 15% Optical communications 717 12% 1,051 15% Others (Royalties from licensed trademarks) 40 1% 47 1% Total revenue from continuing operations 6,144 100% 6,939 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The aerospace sector, the Group's largest market, generated revenue of €4,815 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €4,729 thousand in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of 2% despite an unfavourable foreign exchange environment. This performance reflects MEMSCAP's strong commercial positions in this particularly dynamic strategic market. The aerospace sector accounted for 69% of the Group's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: 77%).

The medical business continued the positive momentum observed since the beginning of the year. Revenue reached €1,026 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €658 thousand in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of 56%. This growth reflects the return to a high level of activity in the Group's core Invasive Blood Pressure (IBP) monitoring markets. The medical segment represented 15% of the Group's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: 11%).

The optical communications business, which designs and markets Variable Optical Attenuators (VOAs) under a fabless business model, generated revenue of €1,051 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €717 thousand in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of 47%. This growth was driven by sustained demand from data infrastructure, data center and High-Performance Computing (HPC) markets. However, second-quarter deliveries were impacted by industrial transition and qualification activities associated with the implementation of a new manufacturing process. This segment accounted for 15% of the Group's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026 (first half of 2025: 12%).

Royalties from the dermocosmetics business amounted to €47 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €40 thousand in the first half of 2025, representing approximately 1% of the Group's consolidated revenue.

Analysis of consolidated income statement

MEMSCAP's consolidated earnings for the first half of 2026 are given within the following table:

In thousands of euros H1 2025 H1 2026 Revenue from continuing operations 6,144 6,939 Cost of revenue (3,577) (4,203) Gross margin 2,567 2,736 % of revenue 41.8% 39.4% Operating expenses (2,033) (2,225) Operating profit (loss) 534 511 Financial profit (loss) (165) 45 Income tax expense (6) Net profit (loss) 363 556

(Financial data were subject to a limited review by the Group's statutory auditors. The publication of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 was authorized by the Board of Directors on August 31, 2026. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Net of research development grants.

For the first half of 2026, the gross margin rate was 39.4% of consolidated revenue, compared with 41.8% in the first half of 2025. Despite higher sales volumes during the period, the gross margin rate was adversely impacted by significant unfavourable foreign exchange effects resulting from the appreciation of the Norwegian krone and the depreciation of the U.S. dollar compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Gross margin therefore amounted to €2,736 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €2,567 thousand in the first half of 2025.

Operating expenses, net of research and development grants, amounted to €2,225 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with €2,033 thousand in the first half of 2025. This increase mainly reflects higher research and development expenses, together with the strengthening of certain support functions.

The Group's average workforce, expressed in full-time equivalents (FTEs), amounted to 51.9 employees in the first half of 2026, compared with 56.3 in the first half of 2025.

As a result, operating income from continuing operations amounted to €511 thousand (7% of consolidated revenue) in the first half of 2026, compared with operating income of €534 thousand (9% of consolidated revenue) in the first half of 2025.

Financial income amounted to €45 thousand in the first half of 2026, compared with a financial loss of €165 thousand in the first half of 2025. This improvement mainly reflects changes in transaction foreign exchange gains during the period.

The income tax expense recognized in the first half of 2025 resulted from changes in deferred tax assets and had no impact on the Group's cash flow. In the first half of 2026, changes in deferred tax assets remained immaterial.

On a consolidated basis, the Group reported net income of €556 thousand in the first half of 2026, representing 8% of consolidated revenue, compared with net income of €363 thousand (6% of consolidated revenue) in the first half of 2025.

Evolution of the Group's cash Consolidated shareholders' equity

Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations amounted to €950 thousand in the first half of 2026 (14% of consolidated revenue), compared with €738 thousand (12% of consolidated revenue) in the first half of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Group's available liquidity amounted to €5,679 thousand (December 31, 2025: €6,037 thousand), including cash and cash equivalents as well as financial investments recognized under non-current financial assets.

As of June 30, 2026, MEMSCAP Group's shareholders' equity increased to €19,401 thousand (December 31, 2025: €19,039 thousand). This change includes the payment of a €501 thousand dividend during the first half of 2026.

The payment, during the first half of 2026, of the first dividend in the Group's history reflects MEMSCAP's commitment to sharing value creation with its shareholders on a sustainable basis, made possible by the strength of its business model, the visibility the Group enjoys across its key markets and the maintenance of a solid financial position. This dividend policy is being pursued in a prudent and disciplined manner, with priority given to maintaining a level of liquidity consistent with the Group's operating and growth requirements, the funding of its investments and the continued development of its projects.

1 Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to operating profit including net foreign exchange gains/losses related to the Group's ordinary operations, adjusted for depreciation, amortisation and current operating provisions, and for the expense arising from the application of IFRS 2 "Share-based Payment".

Perspectives

The first-half 2026 results confirm MEMSCAP's profitable growth momentum. They notably reinforce:

the strength of the aerospace business, the cornerstone of the Group's business model, supported by the continued development of its avionics and engine control activities;

- the continued positive momentum of the medical business, driven by sustained demand in the Group's core Invasive Blood Pressure (IBP) monitoring markets;

- continued strong demand in the optical communications market, despite the impact of industrial transition activities on second-quarter delivery volumes.

In an environment that remains marked by macroeconomic uncertainty and persistent currency volatility, the Group continues to deliver sustained growth across its activities while improving its net profitability. In particular, the continued development of the "Engine Control" and "Fluidic Systems" activities supports MEMSCAP's growth ambitions for the years ahead and represents a driver of diversification and value creation over the medium term.

Investor webinar Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM (CEST)

Registration link: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/memscap-webinaire-actionnaires-resultats-semestriels-2026?s=701e1f86-2cf5-4796-83bc-64bc4f0a81d8

You may submit your questions in advance at: https://memscap.com/en/visio/

Q3 2026 earnings: October 27, 2026

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider of MEMS-based pressure sensors, best-in-class in terms of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2026

30 June

2026 31 December

2025 €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment.............................................................. 1 008 1 007 Goodwill and intangible assets............................................................... 6 651 6 509 Right-of-use assets................................................................................ 4 524 4 119 Other non-current financial assets.......................................................... 1 453 1 582 Employee benefit net asset.................................................................... 31 Deferred tax asset................................................................................. 84 77 13 720 13 325 Current assets Inventories........................................................................................... 4 690 4 716 Trade and other receivables................................................................... 3 838 2 636 Prepayments........................................................................................ 300 240 Cash and short-term deposits................................................................. 4 226 4 455 13 054 12 047 Total assets 26 774 25 372 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital........................................................................................ 1 927 1 927 Share premium..................................................................................... 17 972 17 972 Treasury shares..................................................................................... (642) (630) Retained earnings................................................................................. 3 348 3 360 Foreign currency translation.................................................................. (3 204) (3 590) 19 401 19 039 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities...................................................................................... 3 904 3 804 Employee benefit liability....................................................................... 104 99 4 008 3 903 Current liabilities Trade and other payables...................................................................... 2 247 1 709 Lease liabilities...................................................................................... 943 672 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings.................................................... 123 Provisions............................................................................................. 52 49 3 365 2 430 Total liabilities 7 373 6 333 Total equity and liabilities 26 774 25 372

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2026

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 2025 Continuing operations €000 €000 Sales of goods and services............................................................................. 6 939 6 144 Revenue........................................................................................................ 6 939 6 144 Cost of sales................................................................................................... (4 203) (3 577) Gross profit................................................................................................... 2 736 2 567 Other income................................................................................................. 146 203 Research and development expenses.............................................................. (1 051) (995) Selling and distribution costs........................................................................... (431) (466) Administrative expenses................................................................................. (889) (775) Operating profit (loss)................................................................................. 511 534 Finance costs................................................................................................. (80) (276) Finance income.............................................................................................. 125 111 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations before tax.................. 556 369 Income tax expense........................................................................................ (6) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations.................................. 556 363 Profit (loss) for the period............................................................................ 556 363 Earnings per share: Basic, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)............................................................................. 0.073 0.048 Diluted, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)................................................................. 0.073 € 0.048 Basic, profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)................................... 0.073 € 0.048 Diluted, profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)............................... 0.073 € 0.048

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2026

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 2025 €000 €000 Profit (loss) for the period..................................................................... 556 363 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses).......................................................................... (39) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss................. Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss............................ (39) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value changes on non-current financial assets..................................... (28) (2) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.......................... 386 (37) Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss..................... Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss................................. 358 (39) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax............................ 319 (39) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax............................. 875 324

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2026

(In thousands of euros, except for number of shares) Number Issued Share Treasury Retained Foreign Total of shares capital premium shares earnings currency

translation shareholders'

equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2025......................................................................... 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (599) 2 520 (3 550) 18 270 Profit for the period...................................................................... 363 363 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax................... (2) (37) (39) Total comprehensive income......................................................... 361 (37) 324 Treasury shares............................................................................. (30) (30) At 30 June 2025............................................................................ 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (629) 2 881 (3 587) 18 564 At 1 January 2026......................................................................... 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (630) 3 360 (3 590) 19 039 Profit for the period...................................................................... 556 556 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax................... (67) 386 319 Total comprehensive income......................................................... 489 386 875 Dividends paid.............................................................................. (501) (501) Treasury shares............................................................................. (12) (12) At 30 June 2026............................................................................ 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (642) 3 348 (3 204) 19 401

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2026

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 2025 €000 €000 Operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the period........................................................................... 556 363 Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation....................................................................... 406 396 Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets................................................ (17) (3) Other non-cash items.................................................................................... (2) 8 Accounts receivable............................................................................................ (1 019) 260 Inventories......................................................................................................... 241 163 Other debtors.................................................................................................... 33 (76) Accounts payable............................................................................................... 192 (625) Other liabilities................................................................................................... 105 (37) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities............................................. 495 449 Investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets...................................................................................... (77) (70) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of other non-current financial assets.................... 119 (58) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities.............................................. 42 (128) Financing activities: Repayment of borrowings................................................................................... (26) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities..................................................... (343) (308) Dividends paid................................................................................................... (501) Sale (purchase) of treasury shares..................................................................... (12) (31) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities.............................................. (856) (365) Net foreign exchange difference.......................................................................... (33) (2) Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents......................................... (352) (46) Opening cash and cash equivalents balance........................................................ 4 455 3 963 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance.......................................................... 4 103 3 917

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831967564/en/

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com