Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announced that its Board of Directors, which met on September 7, 2026, has decided to reduce the Company's share capital through the cancellation of 105,483 treasury shares, representing 1.37% of the Company's share capital prior to cancellation.

This transaction concerns 105,483 ordinary shares, representing 1.37% of the share capital prior to cancellation, acquired by the Company under the share buyback program implemented by the Board of Directors on December 2, 2024 and allocated for cancellation.

Acting pursuant to the delegation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 3, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to cancel these 105,483 shares, resulting in a nominal reduction in share capital of EUR 26,370.75.

Upon completion of this transaction, MEMSCAP's share capital will be reduced from EUR 1,926,725.50 to EUR 1,900,354.75 and will comprise 7,601,419 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.25 each.

The difference between the purchase price of the cancelled shares, amounting to EUR 499,996.59, and their aggregate nominal value of EUR 26,370.75, representing an amount of EUR 473,625.84, will be charged in full against the "Share Premium" account.

In accordance with applicable legal provisions, the share capital reduction will become final upon expiry of the creditors' opposition period or, in the event of an opposition, once such opposition has been ruled upon in accordance with applicable regulations.

Jean Michel Karam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MEMSCAP, commented:

"From fiscal year 2023 onwards, MEMSCAP's financial profile has undergone a profound transformation, with a development model focused on profitability, cash generation and a strong financial structure. This positioning is notably underpinned by our long-standing, high-value-added aerospace and medical businesses, together with a fabless model in optical communications.

The share buyback program and the subsequent cancellation of the shares acquired under this program, together with the payment in the first half of 2026 of the first dividend in MEMSCAP's history, are the results of this strategy and of this transformation. They reflect our commitment to pursuing the Group's profitable development while making sustainable value creation and returns to shareholders a core component of our financial policy."

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider of MEMS-based pressure sensors, best-in-class in terms of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907121275/en/

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com