

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After analyzing data from 37,600 families who took part in a large Norwegian health study, researchers at the University of Bergen recently found that children who were breastfed tended to have fewer ADHD symptoms.



During the study, mothers answered questions about how they fed their babies six months after giving birth. They reported whether they exclusively breastfed, combined breastfeeding with other foods or drinks, and when they started giving their babies other liquids or solid foods. Researchers used this information to estimate how long each child was fed only breast milk.



The study found that breastfeeding was linked to fewer ADHD symptoms. The link was stronger among children who were breastfed for longer periods. Children who were exclusively breastfed for longer, up to six months, showed the clearest difference.



'We found that the longer a child was exclusively breastfed (up to six months), the lower the level of ADHD symptoms at ages three, five, and eight years,' said Berit Skretting Solberg, a researcher at the University of Bergen's Department of Biomedicine.



The researchers also compared siblings from the same families who had different breastfeeding experiences. This helped them take into account some factors that siblings share, such as their genes and home environment.



They noted the traits that parents pass on to their children may affect both breastfeeding and the child's chances of developing ADHD symptoms. For example, mothers with ADHD symptoms may be less likely to breastfeed. Their children may also have a higher chance of developing ADHD. At the same time, babies who show early traits linked to ADHD may be harder to breastfeed.



However, the researchers said the findings do not prove that breastfeeding prevents ADHD. It is a complex condition that can develop due to many genetic, biological and environmental factors. They emphasized that it is not caused by a single experience or parenting decision.



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