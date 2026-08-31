Corporate action is intended to address NYSE American's prohibition on trading prices below $0.10 and support the Company's request for trading to resume

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the implementation of a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Reverse Split"), pursuant to the authority previously approved by NUBURU stockholders.

The Reverse Split is expected to become effective at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on September 1, 2026, which will also be the record date for the Reverse Split, subject to completion of the applicable corporate-action and market-processing steps. The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the OTC Pink Market at the commencement of trading on September 2, 2026. In connection with the Reverse Split, FINRA will append the letter "D" to the Company's trading symbol, and the common stock is expected to trade under the temporary symbol "BURUD" for 20 business days beginning on the date the Reverse Split becomes market effective. Following that period, the "D" will be removed and the common stock will resume trading under the symbol "BURU." The common stock will be assigned a new CUSIP number, 67201W509, in connection with the Reverse Split.

Information for Stockholders

At the effective time, every 40 issued and outstanding shares of NUBURU common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. The Reverse Split is expected to reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares from approximately 370,493,812 shares to approximately 9,262,345 shares, subject to issuances, exercises or conversions before the effective time and the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued. The Reverse Split will apply uniformly to all holders of the Company's common stock and will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership or proportional voting power, except for immaterial differences resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

The Reverse Split will not change the $0.0001 par value of the common stock or preferred stock. The Company will remain authorized to issue 900,000,000 shares of common stock and 50,000,000 shares of preferred stock. Adjustments will be made, in accordance with their respective terms, to outstanding equity awards and securities exercisable, exchangeable or convertible into shares of common stock.

Stockholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, or in book-entry form with the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer Trust Company, are not expected to be required to take any action. Holders of certificated shares will receive any necessary instructions from the transfer agent. Beneficial owners are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or other nominee with questions regarding the processing of their holdings.

NYSE American Appeal and Listing Context

On July 17, 2026, NYSE American suspended trading in NUBURU's common stock and commenced delisting proceedings under Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide based on the low selling price of the Company's common stock. NUBURU appealed that determination and requested review by the NYSE American Listings Qualifications Panel, with a hearing scheduled in September 2026. That review remains pending. NUBURU common stock began trading on the OTC Pink Market on July 20, 2026 under the symbol "BURU."

The Reverse Split is specifically intended to increase the per-share trading price of NUBURU common stock to address NYSE American's prohibition on low-selling-price stock, which includes stock trading below $0.10 per share. Any resumption of NYSE American trading remains subject to the NYSE American authorization.

There can be no assurance that the Reverse Split will result in a proportionate or sustained increase in the market price of NUBURU common stock, that the Company's appeal will be successful, that the delisting determination will be reversed, or that trading will resume on NYSE American. If the Company is not able to resume trading on NYSE American, it would continue to be traded on the over-the-counter market, which could negatively impact the Company by reducing the liquidity and market price of its common stock and the number of investors willing to hold or acquire the Company's common stock, which could negatively impact the Company's ability to raise necessary financing.

"The Reverse Split is a focused capital-markets action designed to address NYSE American's low-selling price rules," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "It is not a substitute for operating execution. Over recent months, we have strengthened our balance sheet, repaid material obligations, reported positive stockholders' equity for two consecutive quarters and received the Italian Government's Golden Power authorization to continue with our proposed acquisition of Tekne. We remain focused on completing that transaction, integrating our operating capabilities and converting our platform and commercial activity into sustained revenue and cash generation. Executing both our industrial plan and our listing strategy with discipline is, in our view, the clearest path toward durable long-term value. We are working hard to create long-term value for stockholders, but we will not be able to do that without stockholder support as well."

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company delivering software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its platform strategy includes directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, electronic warfare and CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software, and advanced deployable manufacturing.

NUBURU is focused on strengthening its capital structure, integrating strategic investments and converting its opportunity pipeline into contractual orders and sustained revenue growth.

For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net and follow NUBURU on X at @nuburulasers and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing, effectiveness and market processing of the Reverse Split; the expected commencement of split-adjusted trading; the expected temporary and post-transition trading symbols and new CUSIP; the effect of the Reverse Split on the market price, marketability and liquidity of NUBURU common stock; the Company's ability to address the low-selling-price issue cited by NYSE American; the pending NYSE American appeal and Panel review; any reversal or withdrawal of the delisting determination; any resumption of trading on NYSE American; the completion and integration of the proposed Tekne acquisition; and NUBURU's transformation plan, operating strategy, revenue generation, cash flow, capital structure and ability to create long-term value.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including delays or changes in the effective or market-effective date of the Reverse Split; failure to complete applicable corporate, regulatory, transfer-agent, FINRA, OTC or NYSE processing steps; the possibility that the Reverse Split will not result in a proportionate increase in the market price of NUBURU common stock or that any increase will not be sustained; reduced liquidity, increased volatility, adverse investor perception or higher transaction costs associated with odd-lot holdings; an unfavorable NYSE American appeal; failure to satisfy applicable listing requirements or resume trading on NYSE American; the effects of continued OTC trading; dilution from outstanding or future equity-linked securities or future issuances; the fact that the number of authorized common shares will not be proportionately reduced; failure to complete or successfully integrate the Tekne transaction; operating losses, negative cash flow, substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, liquidity requirements and future financing needs; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Contacts:

ir@nuburu.net press@nuburu.net www.nuburu.net Source: NUBURU, Inc.