Pilot order from a tier-one, government-owned defense integrator supports customer evaluation with a potential pathway to a follow-on program of up to 500 additional units

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced the first pilot order for its 1W laser dazzler, an optical system designed for law enforcement, public security and protective missions. The purchase order comes from a tier-one, government-owned defense electronics and systems integrator in a major Asia-Pacific market (the "Customer") and opens a potential pathway to a follow-on program of up to 500 additional units. The Customer has not disclosed the pilot units' ultimate operational end use.

The announcement follows NUBURU's September 3, 2026 expansion of its Optical Systems Hub into law enforcement and public security across the United States and NATO markets. The pilot is the Customer's second commercial engagement with NUBURU, following the approximately $250,000 order for a higher-power 7W laser dazzler system announced on March 31, 2026, which identified the 1W configuration as a follow-on opportunity.

Designed for Law Enforcement and Protective Missions

The 1W configuration is designed for visual warning and deterrence in close-range protective missions across law enforcement, public security, border security and selected defense applications. Its intended applications may also include close-range counter-UAS (C-UAS) optical interference with UAV electro-optical (EO) sensors, subject to mission-specific technical validation. Performance, safety envelopes and operational effectiveness remain subject to applicable laser-safety and human-factors testing, certification, customer qualification and jurisdiction-specific authorization.

A Repeat Customer at the Core of a National Defense Ecosystem

The Customer operates at the center of a national-scale government security and defense electronics ecosystem, with capabilities spanning electronic warfare, secure communications, sensors and integrated command-and-control systems. Its role in system integration, deployment and lifecycle support could provide NUBURU with a pathway from pilot evaluation to broader programs, subject to successful evaluation and further procurement decisions.

One Optical Systems Hub for Distinct Mission Systems

Within NUBURU's Optical Systems Hub, the 1W and higher-power counter-UAS configurations are distinct mission systems, each with its own operating parameters, safety envelope, rules of use and validation pathway. Both draw on a shared optical-engineering platform and common beam-control, manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities, allowing the Company to address multiple defense and security missions from a common technology base.

From Pilot to Program

The pilot is limited in scope and will evaluate the 1W configuration against the Customer's requirements; it is not expected to be financially material to NUBURU. Based on indicative production pricing, a follow-on program of 500 additional units could represent a hardware contract value exceeding US$1.6 million, depending on the final configuration and customization requirements. The opportunity remains preliminary and non-binding, with volumes, specifications and pricing subject to successful evaluation, definitive agreements, budgets and applicable approvals. NUBURU will support the pilot while advancing qualification, industrialization and distribution across the United States, NATO-member countries and allied markets.

"This first 1W pilot order is an important step in advancing our law-enforcement and public-security offering," said Dario Barisoni, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU and Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU Defense LLC.

"The 1W system is designed to give security forces an additional optical warning and deterrence option, and it is going into evaluation with a tier-one, government-owned integrator that already knows our higher-power counter-UAS technology. Our focus is executing against their requirements and converting this pilot into a scaled program."

Execution Across the Platform

The order adds to a series of milestones NUBURU has delivered in 2026:

Balance sheet: Completed an approximately $38.0 million public offering in July and repaid approximately $16.75 million of principal obligations in full, comprising the December 2025 debenture and the Lyocon acquisition notes.

Completed an approximately $38.0 million public offering in July and repaid approximately $16.75 million of principal obligations in full, comprising the December 2025 debenture and the Lyocon acquisition notes. Positive equity: Reported stockholders' equity of $9.37 million at June 30, 2026, a second consecutive quarter of positive equity, compared with a $15.18 million deficit at December 31, 2025.

Reported stockholders' equity of $9.37 million at June 30, 2026, a second consecutive quarter of positive equity, compared with a $15.18 million deficit at December 31, 2025. Tekne: Received Italian Government Golden Power authorization in August for NUBURU Defense LLC's proposed acquisition of a 70% interest in Tekne S.p.A. The transaction has not yet closed.

Received Italian Government Golden Power authorization in August for NUBURU Defense LLC's proposed acquisition of a 70% interest in Tekne S.p.A. The transaction has not yet closed. NYSE American: Resumed trading on NYSE American under the symbol "BURU" on September 14, 2026.

"NUBURU is back on NYSE American with its debenture retired, Golden Power authorization secured and a directed-energy business winning repeat orders from a government-owned defense customer," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "This is the company we set out to build, and we intend to let our execution speak for itself."

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company developing software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its strategy includes directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, EW/CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software and advanced deployable manufacturing. For more information, visit https://ir.nuburu.net/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the delivery, evaluation and acceptance of the pilot systems; the expected financial contribution and materiality of the pilot order; indicative production pricing and potential hardware contract values; the potential for a follow-on program of up to 500 additional units; the timing, size and terms of any follow-on procurement; the possible progression from the pilot to purchase orders, contracted backlog, recognized revenue or cash; NUBURU's ability to satisfy Customer requirements and scale production; the intended applications, development, validation, testing, qualification, certification, commercialization, safety and performance of the 1W and counter-UAS systems; the benefits of NUBURU's Optical Systems Hub; the completion of the Tekne acquisition; and expansion across law-enforcement, public-security, defense and allied markets.

The pilot order is limited in initial scope and is not expected to be financially material to NUBURU. The Customer has not disclosed the pilot units' ultimate operational end use. The potential follow-on program described above is preliminary and non-binding and is not a purchase order, contract, committed backlog, recognized revenue or financial guidance; it may be modified, delayed or not pursued, and any follow-on procurement would depend on the Customer's evaluation of the pilot units, final specifications and operational requirements, budgets and procurement approvals, definitive documentation, applicable regulatory and export authorizations, and NUBURU's production readiness. There can be no assurance that any follow-on order will be placed or, if placed, will reach the potential scale described above.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including unsuccessful or delayed pilot evaluation; changes in Customer specifications, operational requirements, budgets or procurement approvals; the possibility that no follow-on order is placed or that any order, if placed, is materially smaller than the potential scale described above; testing, qualification, certification, manufacturing or delivery delays; supply-chain constraints; export-control, sanctions, import, licensing, laser-safety, human-factors, use-of-force and other legal or regulatory requirements; customer concentration; operating losses, negative cash flow, financing needs and dilution; market-price volatility; NUBURU's ability to maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards; the timing and completion of the Tekne acquisition; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the SEC. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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