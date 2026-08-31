INQ Group AB: Interim Report January - June 2026

Second Quarter 2026 (compared to second quarter 2025)

Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 6.6 (4.0), an increase of 64%. This is split by line of business as follows: Retail - Net sales for retail increased to MSEK 2.3 (1.7) this quarter, an increase of 39%. Enterprise - Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.3 (2.3), an increase of 83%.

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 54% (53%)

Operating loss amounted to MSEK -26.7 (-21.1)

Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK -0.03 (-0.02)

On 21 May, the Group announced the launch of the inq exam platform, its new education technology product, and formally confirmed the termination of the 2019 exclusive licence with Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("KAIT") covering AI-enabled education applications. The licence termination, agreed as part of the netting and conversion arrangement disclosed in the first quarter, removes previous restrictions on the Group's ability to operate directly in the education sector.

During the quarter, the Group commenced delivery of pens and custom-branded notebooks under an exclusive commercial partnership with Filevine, a US-based legal technology company. The partnership includes exclusivity in the legal technology sector, tied to continuing volume commitments, and the inq pens will form part of Filevine's AI-driven legal workflow product, Lois.

On 8 June, the Group announced a further amendment and restatement of the secured convertible loan agreement, adding a new USD 0.6 million tranche (Tranche 6) to its existing financing framework. Tranche 6 carries a conversion price of SEK 0.12 per share; other terms and conditions of the facility are unchanged from those of the existing tranches, including 8 percent annual interest, maturity on 1 October 2027, mandatory conversion upon a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million, and the existing security package.

On 29 June, the Group announced that its consumer brand inq entered into a strategic collaboration with C. Josef Lamy GmbH (LAMY) to jointly develop, market and distribute co-branded digital ink smartpens and notebooks, combining inq's technology and software platform with LAMY's design and brand expertise.

Events after the reporting period:

On 31 July 2026 the AGM was held for Anoto Group. The AGM approved the 2025 financial statements and resolved not to distribute a dividend. Kevin Adeson was re-elected as Chair alongside returning members Alexander Fällström, Gary Stolkin, and Adrian Weller, with Erik Fällström elected as a new member; BDO Mälardalen AB was reappointed as auditor. Shareholders also approved the 2025 remuneration report and a long-term incentive program (LTIP 2026), plus a separate incentive scheme for the Chair. The AGM resolved to rename the Company INQ Group AB (publ), ratified certain directors' participation in the USD 5.9 million secured convertible facility, and approved a capital restructuring comprising a share capital reduction, directed and rights issues, a bonus issue, and a 1:100 reverse share split.

On 28 August 2026 the Company announced that its change of name from Anoto Group AB to INQ Group AB (publ), which was resolved on at the Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2026, and had been registered with Bolagsverket on 24 August 2026. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the issuer name and symbol change from ANOT to INQ effective from the 1 September 2026.

January - June 2026 (compared to Jan-Jun 2025)

Net sales for the period increased to MSEK 13.4 (10.5)

Gross margin for the period increased to 65% (63%)

Operating loss increased to MSEK -35.7 (-34.1)

Earnings per share before and after dilution remained SEK -0.04 (-0.04)

The report for January - June 2026 is available in its entirety at the following address:

https://inq.ai/investors/reports/

"We are now inq! Our transition continues with several important milestones completed in the second quarter. Our partnerships with Filevine and Lamy, and our launch of our school examination platform stand out. This was a solid quarter. We expect these partnerships to deliver increasing profitability into the end of this year. We hope to announce more partnership news in the third and fourth quarters.."

Jonathan Faiman (CEO)

For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about INQ Group (formerly Anoto Group AB (publ)), please visit www.inq.ai or email ir@inq.ai

INQ Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as INQ Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 31 August 2026 at 20:00 CEST.

About INQ Group

INQ Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company developing integrated digital writing solutions that connect natural handwriting with intelligent digital workflows. Through the inq platform, the Company combines premium hardware, software and AI-enabled experiences designed to improve productivity, learning and collaboration across consumer, education and enterprise markets.