Middlesex Water Company: Tidewater Utilities Announces Second Customer Bill Credit Using PFAS Litigation Proceeds

DOVER, Del., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, today announced that it will refund approximately $0.5 million to customers through a bill credit. The refund is funded by proceeds received from litigation addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Tidewater will issue one-time credit to its customers on their September 2026 water bill. Based on current estimates, the average bill credit is expected to be approximately $8.50 per customer and will appear as a line item on the customer monthly statements.

The second customer bill credit demonstrates Tidewater's commitment to responsible financial stewardship, customer affordability, and transparency while maintaining the infrastructure necessary to serve Delaware communities.

Tidewater has taken proactive steps across its water systems to address PFAS, including the installation and operation of advanced treatment technologies, expansion of water quality monitoring, and long-term infrastructure planning. These investments are critical to the delivery of safe, reliable drinking water in accordance with state and federal regulatory requirements.

PFAS is a group of man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in a variety of industrial and consumer applications, including firefighting foams, non-stick cookware, and stain-resistant materials. Due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS can accumulate over time and may be detected in drinking water sources, prompting increased regulatory oversight nationwide.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater Utilities, Inc. ("Tidewater"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, is celebrating more than 60 years of service to Delawareans. Tidewater is the largest private water supplier south of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, operating 172 active wells and 85 water treatment facilities serving approximately 62,000 customers across more than 480 communities throughout New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company ("Middlesex") (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact:

Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications

Phone: 732-638-7510

sdefeo@middlesexwater.com