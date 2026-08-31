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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 10:20
18,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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USA 500
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KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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18,05018,57011:01
18,14018,50511:01
PR Newswire
31.08.2026 19:25 Uhr
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Keycorp Appoints Chris Doll As Chief Strategy Officer & Deputy Cfo

CLEVELAND, August 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that Chris Doll has joined Key as Chief Strategy Officer & Deputy CFO, effective Aug. 31, 2026.

"I am very pleased to welcome Chris to Key," said Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Technology at KeyCorp. "Chris brings a strong track record of leadership, deep financial expertise, and a results-oriented approach that will help advance our strategic priorities. His ability to align strategy, financial discipline, and execution will be instrumental as we continue to drive long-term growth and create value for our stakeholders."

Chris joins Key from City National Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining City National, he served in a variety of leadership roles with firms such as Fifth Third Bancorp, Omnicare, and First Financial Bancorp. Chris brings a proven track record of enhancing financial performance, capital planning, strategic transformation, and investor engagement.

"I am excited to join Key as we focus on the next phase of profitable growth amidst an increasingly complex environment," said Chris Doll. "Key has a strong client-focused culture, a talented team, and a clear strategic vision. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organization to help drive disciplined growth, create value for our shareholders, and support the long-term success of the company."

Chris will serve as a member of Key's Finance leadership team and Executive Council, reporting to Clark Khayat. In this role, he will lead Key's corporate strategy team and help guide the execution of the company's strategic priorities.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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