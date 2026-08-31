QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU Media Reports Q2 FY 2026

27% YOY Revenue Growth Driven by Continued Focus on the Global Creator Economy Business

Live Shareholder Call To Take Place on Tuesday, September 1st at 1:30 PM EST

TORONTO, LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in North America and India producing, marketing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has reported financial results for the three months ended June 30th, 2026 (Q2 FY 2026). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Record Q2 revenue: The company reported Q2 revenue of $7,270,657, an increase of $1,557,405 or 27% compared to the same period prior year. This was driven by the continued strong growth of the influencer marketing business units in both North America and India.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period ended June 30, 2026 was $952,476, compared to the Adjusted EBITDA of $405 in the same period prior year. The increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss primarily reflects the combined impact of the company's seasonal revenue patterns, which normally result in significant increases in revenue in the second half of the year, coupled with continued strategic investments intended to grow and drive forward the scale of the business.

Strengthened cash position : Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3,557,467 as at June 30, 2026 from $871,689 as at June 30, 2025. Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations improved to $941,662 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1,223,772 in the corresponding prior-year period.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "Q2 was another solid revenue quarter for QYOU delivering 27% YOY growth as we push forward in leveraging our increased strength in the global Creator Economy industry. We invested in Q2 into our technology and production infrastructure and we are clearly seeing the benefits of this in Q3 2026 and moving ahead into Q4. We remain confident that our financial performance will improve significantly in the second half of 2026."

Management will host a live conference call and live stream on Tuesday September 1st, 2026 at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Q2 results and plans for the business going forward in 2026.

LIVE SHAREHOLDER CALL:

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here.

An archive of the call will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands, products and social media influencers. QYOU USA powers social media marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and leading consumer brands. The company is managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, Disney and TikTok. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

*Note on Adjusted EBITDA:

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we present certain results using "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash and or non-recurring operating expenses of stock-based compensation, marketing credits, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).The presentation of non-IFRS financial measurement are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of cash flows or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as an internal measure to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about this non-IFRS financial measure assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and other factors that affect reported results. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Furthermore, this measure may vary among companies; thus Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the business, performance and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.