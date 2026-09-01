Marks Ares Real Estate's Largest Closed-End Institutional Fundraise to Date

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final close of Japan Logistics Development Partners V LP ("JDP V" or the "Fund"), the latest vintage in its Japan-focused logistics real estate development fund series. Raising ¥612 billion (approximately US$4 billion1), including LP equity commitments and GP commitment, JDP V closed at its hard cap and is nearly 50% larger than its predecessor 2021-vintage JDP IV.

The Fund attracted commitments from a diversified global investor base comprising pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions and other institutional investors across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") is a cornerstone investor in JDP V and has made an equity commitment of ¥150 billion (approximately US$968 million). CPP Investments is a founding investor in the JDP fund series and has participated in every vintage since its inception in 2011.

The fundraise follows Ares' acquisition of GCP International in March 2025, exceeds the ¥412 billion raised by JDP IV in 2021 and represents Ares Real Estate's largest closed-end institutional fundraise to date, underscoring the strength of the strategy, the scale of the Japan platform and the benefits of Ares' integrated global business.

Consistent with its predecessor funds, JDP V will primarily invest in the development of institutional-quality modern logistics facilities across Japan's key metropolitan markets, including Greater Tokyo, Greater Osaka and Nagoya. With ¥1.7 trillion (approximately US$11 billion) of total investment capacity, the Fund is well positioned to capitalize on the structural tailwinds driving Japan's logistics market. The Fund's investments will be developed and operated by Marq Logistics, Ares' vertically integrated global logistics real estate platform, which manages approximately 120 million square feet in Japan and over 655 million square feet globally, as of June 30, 2026. JDP V has already committed to projects representing approximately ¥450 billion in total investment, alongside a robust proprietary pipeline.

"We are grateful for the strong support from both longstanding and new investors in JDP V," said Julie Solomon, Partner and Head of Ares Real Estate. "The successful close of our largest closed-end real estate fund to date reflects the strength of the team's track record, the compelling opportunity set in Japan and the benefits of Ares' scaled real estate platform. We look forward to continuing to create value for our investors through disciplined execution, local market expertise and global data and insights."

"Japan remains one of the most attractive logistics markets globally, supported by long-term structural demand for modern supply-chain infrastructure," said Yoshiyuki Chosa, Partner and Head of Japan Real Estate at Ares. "JDP V's successful close reflects the confidence investors have placed in our platform and the enduring relationships we have built with customers and local stakeholders over many years. We believe the Fund is well positioned to capitalize on the next phase of logistics development opportunities across Japan."

"For more than a decade, we have invested in Japan's logistics sector as part of our global strategy to deploy long-term capital in high-conviction markets and sectors," said Gilles Chow, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Asia Pacific, CPP Investments. "We continue to see value in modern logistics infrastructure supported by resilient demand, evolving supply chains and a positive outlook for rental growth. JDP V provides compelling exposure to these themes and aligns with our disciplined approach to building a diversified portfolio that can deliver sustainable, attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

Ares Real Estate is one of the most scaled and diversified vertically integrated real estate managers globally, managing approximately US$121 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026. With over 700 total professionals across 38 offices and markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the team executes equity and debt strategies across property types and spanning the breadth of the risk-return spectrum.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2026, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $671 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.ares.com.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interests of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2026, the Fund totalled C$863.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

___________________________ 1 FX conversion at US$1 ¥155, representing the approximate trailing 12-month average

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Contacts:

Ares

Sanat Vallikappen Jacob Silber

media.asia@ares.com



CPP Investments

Connie Ling

Public Affairs Communications

cling@cppib.com

T: 852 3959 3476