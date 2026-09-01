

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will have to comply with the European Union's rules for very large online platforms and search engines under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).



The three services reported at least 45 million monthly users in the EU, qualifying them for the 'very large' designation. They will have four months to meet additional requirements, including assessing and reducing the risks of illegal content and addressing potential harms to minors and users' physical and mental wellbeing.



The rules also require platforms to address risks to fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security. The European Commission will have supervisory and investigative powers to examine how the services operate and assess their compliance.



Under the DSA, ChatGPT is classified as an online search engine, while Reddit and Roblox are considered online platforms because they allow users to make third-party content available to the public.



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