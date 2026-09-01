

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications (CHTR), a broadband and video company, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Fischer will step down from her role, effective October 15, to relocate for another professional opportunity.



Kevin Howard, the current Chief Accounting Officer & Controller, will take over as the interim CFO on October 15.



Howard has over two decades of financial leadership to his role as Charter's Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer & Controller. He previously served as Charter's interim CFO in 2010.



The company will begin a search for Jessica Fischer's replacement immediately.



On Friday, shares closed at $152.44, down 0.77% on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News