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WKN: 888286 | ISIN: US4262811015 | Ticker-Symbol: JHY
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 08:59
144,00 Euro
-0,35 % -0,50
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,20145,5509:23
144,25145,6509:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC144,00-0,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.