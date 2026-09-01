Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte dieser Kupfer-Explorer die spannendste Nevada-Story des Herbstes werden?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFS6 | ISIN: GB00BZ973D04 | Ticker-Symbol: PHRE
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 15:25
3,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WATER INTELLIGENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATER INTELLIGENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Water Intelligence launches EuroWIN, a single, searchable commercial platform mapping Europe's fragmented wastewater market

OXFORD, England, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI) has launched EuroWIN, a European Wastewater Investment Navigator, which cuts through Europe's fragmented wastewater market to reveal the opportunities worth pursuing.

Europe's revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive is one of the most significant investment shifts in a generation. Stricter treatment requirements, including quaternary treatment for micropollutant removal, are changing what utilities need to plan, fund and procure. The challenge is understanding how those requirements translate into real projects, procurement activity and technology demand, and which utilities and markets are likely to move first.

EuroWIN does the hard work. Spanning 30 EU and EEA markets and 26 languages, it connects regulatory, investment, procurement and technology signals into one clear, granular and navigable picture: currently mapping over 27,000 projects, 400 utilities, 45,000 tenders and €100 billion in planned investment.

The platform brings six critical datasets into one searchable view: regulations, plants, projects, utilities, tenders and companies. Together, it shows where demand is building, where projects are emerging, and where commercial teams should focus. Drawing on GWI's decades of trusted market expertise, our in-house analysts structure, validate and interpret the data, connecting it with customisable market analysis and competitor intelligence so teams can identify the signals that really matter.

EuroWIN is built for teams deciding where to focus, compete and grow in European wastewater, supporting business development, market strategy, competitive intelligence, and technology and application targeting. The result is a platform that can help teams get ahead in a constantly shifting market, pinpointing the opportunities that matter.

Explore the platform or book a demo directly at www.gwieurowin.com. For general inquiries contact: rebekah.donald@globalwaterintel.com.

About Global Water Intelligence
Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.



CONTACT: George Daniel COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence EMAIL: George.Daniel@globalwaterintel.com WEB: https://www.gwieurowin.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.