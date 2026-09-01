Global Water Intelligence launches EuroWIN, a single, searchable commercial platform mapping Europe's fragmented wastewater market

OXFORD, England, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI) has launched EuroWIN, a European Wastewater Investment Navigator, which cuts through Europe's fragmented wastewater market to reveal the opportunities worth pursuing.

Europe's revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive is one of the most significant investment shifts in a generation. Stricter treatment requirements, including quaternary treatment for micropollutant removal, are changing what utilities need to plan, fund and procure. The challenge is understanding how those requirements translate into real projects, procurement activity and technology demand, and which utilities and markets are likely to move first.

EuroWIN does the hard work. Spanning 30 EU and EEA markets and 26 languages, it connects regulatory, investment, procurement and technology signals into one clear, granular and navigable picture: currently mapping over 27,000 projects, 400 utilities, 45,000 tenders and €100 billion in planned investment.

The platform brings six critical datasets into one searchable view: regulations, plants, projects, utilities, tenders and companies. Together, it shows where demand is building, where projects are emerging, and where commercial teams should focus. Drawing on GWI's decades of trusted market expertise, our in-house analysts structure, validate and interpret the data, connecting it with customisable market analysis and competitor intelligence so teams can identify the signals that really matter.

EuroWIN is built for teams deciding where to focus, compete and grow in European wastewater, supporting business development, market strategy, competitive intelligence, and technology and application targeting. The result is a platform that can help teams get ahead in a constantly shifting market, pinpointing the opportunities that matter.

Explore the platform or book a demo directly at www.gwieurowin.com . For general inquiries contact: rebekah.donald@globalwaterintel.com.

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

CONTACT: George Daniel COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence EMAIL: George.Daniel@globalwaterintel.com WEB: https://www.gwieurowin.com