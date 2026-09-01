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WKN: A3ET99 | ISIN: BMG0112X1056 | Ticker-Symbol: J060
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 20:55
7,940 Euro
+0,10 % +0,008
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9407,94408:28
7,9507,95208:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Aegon Ltd.: Aegon publishes agenda for EGM on redomiciliation to US

Schiphol, September 1, 2026 - Aegon today published the agenda for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) scheduled for October 8, 2026. The purpose of the EGM is to seek shareholder approval for Aegon's redomiciliation to the US, as was announced at Aegon's Capital Markets Day in December 2025.

The agenda and related materials, including the Shareholder Circular published on August 26, are available on the dedicated Aegon EGM webpage. The Shareholder Circular provides information relating to Aegon's intended redomiciliation to the US that will be proposed to the EGM, including Aegon's proposed future organizational and governance documents and an Omnibus Incentive Plan.

The EGM will be held in a virtual manner and Aegon's policy on virtual shareholder meetings will apply. A live stream of the EGM will be available on our website, at www.aegon.com. All related meeting materials, including the agenda and full details on how to register, participate and vote, are now available on our dedicated EGM webpage.

Contacts

Media relationsInvestor relations
Carolien van der GiessenYves Cormier
+31 611 953 367+44 782 337 1511
carolien.vandergiessen@aegon.com yves.cormier@aegon.com

About Aegon
Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to become a leading US life insurance, annuity, and retirement group with international insurance and asset management subsidiaries. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully-owned businesses in the United States and a global asset manager. On April 15, 2026, Aegon announced an agreement to sell its insurance platform in the UK, Aegon UK, and expects to complete the transaction around the end of 2026. Via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China, Aegon creates value by combining Aegon's international expertise with strong local partners. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues. Aegon is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found on aegon.com.

Attachment

  • 20260901_PR_Aegon publishes agenda for EGM on redomiciliation to US

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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