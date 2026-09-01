ACG METALS LIMITED: ACG Metals Achieves First Copper Concentrate Production at Gediktepe

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG is pleased to announce the production of first copper concentrate from its Gediktepe operation in Türkiye on 31 August 2026.

Please see the link to the latest video on the website: https://acgmetals.com/first-copper-conncentrate-production

Commissioning at Gediktepe is progressing as planned, and the operation has entered the ramp-up phase. The Company's focus is now on increasing throughput, optimising plant performance and progressing towards full production by the end of 2026.

Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"Producing our first copper concentrate marks ACG's transition into a copper producer and is a defining milestone for the Company. Achieving this safely and within budget reflects the dedication and execution capability of our employees, contractors and partners.

Our priority is now a disciplined ramp-up, progressively increasing throughput and recoveries, delivering consistent concentrate quality and advancing towards steady-state production. We look forward to reporting further progress as commissioning continues."

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "targets", "expects", "aim", "anticipate", "project", "would", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Group and the environment in which it is and will operate in the future. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicable law, regulatory requirement, the UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, neither the Company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Thirty Three Communications

Communications Advisor

acgmetals-client-success@thirtythreecomms.com

Berenberg

Research Analysts

Richard Hatch

+44 (0) 20 3753 3070

Joint Broker

Jennifer Lee

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord

Research Analysts

Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374

Joint Broker

James Asensio / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

+ 44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Stifel

Research Analysts

Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 7788 392045

Joint Broker

Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald

Research Analysts

Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to build a global, high-margin, copper-focused producer with safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine. Since then, the Company has transformed the operation from a gold and silver producer into a copper producer, achieving first copper and zinc concentrate production in August 2026. Gediktepe is targeting annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25kt.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414XXX

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acg-metals-achieves-first-copper-concentrate-production-at-gediktepe-302865377.html