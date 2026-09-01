

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L) is planning to eliminate up to 1,000 additional jobs by the end of 2026 as new CEO Cindy Rose steps up efforts to streamline the advertising group, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans.



The latest cuts would come on top of about 11,000 positions eliminated since the start of 2025, leaving WPP with 97,388 employees as of June 30, 2026, according to the report.



The restructuring also includes plans to sell non-core businesses and reduce the company's property footprint, the FT reported.



On the LSE, WPP shares closed down 0.44% at 382.60 pence on Monday.



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