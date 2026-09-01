

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said positive high-level results from the SANOVO Phase III trial in China demonstrated Tagrisso plus Orpathys showed a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus Tagrisso alone in treatment-naïve patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and MET overexpression. The progression-free survival benefit was demonstrated in both the high MET and the intention-to-treat trial populations. In both patient populations, the combination also showed very encouraging clinical benefit in overall survival. The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with regulatory authorities.



Tagrisso plus Orpathys is approved in China for patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC with MET amplification after disease progression on EGFR-TKI therapy based on the SACHI Phase III trial. Orpathys is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED (HCM, HCM.L, 0013.HK) and commercialised by AstraZeneca.



At last close on NYSE, AstraZeneca shares were trading at $162.13, down 0.35%.



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