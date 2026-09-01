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WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 09:10
0,066 Euro
-17,12 % -0,014
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0670,07709:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
39 Leser
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Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Interim Report Q2 2026

Summary of interim report

Second quarter of 2026

The group in total

- Net sales 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 4.4 MSEK (7.1 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -12.9 MSEK (-20.1 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.05 SEK (-0.17 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -14.8 MSEK (-2.3 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 8.5 MSEK (2.0 MSEK)

- Group equity as of June 30 amounted to -33.6 MSEK (-18.4 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of June 30 amounted to 79.0 MSEK (64,9 MSEK)

The period January-June 2026

The group in total

- Net sales 0.1 MSEK (9.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 9.3 MSEK (10.5 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -21.5 MSEK (-21.7 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the period amounted to -0.09 SEK (-0.15 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -14.9 MSEK (-1.7 MSEK)

This disclosure contains information that Klaria Pharma Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-09-2026 08:34 CET.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors
info@klaria.com
Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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