Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria and RTHS enter collaboration agreement for the development of early migraine detection and treatment

Klaria AB and Gothenburg-based RTHS have entered a collaboration agreement that aims to exploit RTHS sensor-based blood dynamics measurements to detect migraine prior to symptoms appearing in patients.

The earlier detection of migraine will allow patients to intervene earlier in the development of the full migraine attack, including removing themselves from environments which worsen the attack as well as earlier treatment with medication.

Klaria has gained regulatory approval in the EU its Sumatriptan Alginate Film and licensed the product for launch in the EU. The Sumatriptan Alginate Film allows patients to intervene in their attack with a reliable and reproducible medication while the RTHS technology allows the earlier detections of the signals leading to a migraine attack.

The RTHS technology, based on advanced, non-invasive sensor technology coupled with sophisticated algorithms aimed at detecting subtle changes in an individual's blood flow dynamics, promises to allow personalized detection of blood flow changes indicative of a coming migraine attack.

Coupled together, the two technologies allow both earlier detection as well as earlier intervention for migraine patients.

"Our goal is to facilitate earlier and more reliable treatment of migraine attacks. We know that disciplined and reliable intervention in acute migraine attacks will help avoid the development of chronic migraine, a debilitating and tragic outcome for patients. We also acknowledge the published literature indicating that chronic migraine can lead to acceleration of neurodegenerative disease. Thus, in the end, our aim is to help migraine patients gain control of their disease, their life, and ultimately, of their future." Dr. Scott Boyer, CSO, Klaria

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.