Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large equipment order for copper mine in Botswana

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order from global mining company MMG Limited for underground equipment for a major copper mine in Botswana.

MMG is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and its major shareholder is the Chinese state-owned company China Minmetals Corp. Together with mining contractors China Huaye and 23MCC - also subsidiaries of China Minmetals - MMG ordered a fleet of Epiroc face drilling rigs, production drilling rigs, cable bolting rigs, loaders, and mine trucks. The machine fleet will support the expansion of the Khoemacau Copper Mine, a major undergrouned mine located in the Kalahari Copper Belt in northwest Botswana.

The equipment order is valued at around SEK 610 million (USD 64 million) and was booked in the third quarter 2026. Epiroc will also provide a remote-control solution for the loaders, as well as spare parts, tools and on-site service.

"Epiroc has a long-standing cooperation with MMG, China Huaye and 23MCC," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We are proud to be a trusted partner to Chinese mining companies as they expand and operate internationally. This commitment is part of our broader mission to support customers across the globe with leading technology and expertise. With this supply of advanced underground equipment for the Khoemacau expansion in Botswana, we look forward to helping MMG enhance productivity, efficiency and safety."

Epiroc is continuing its build-out of aftermarket facilities in Botswana to support customers' operations in this important mining region. Epiroc also supports MMG's collaboration with Botswana's Ministry of Higher Education to develop the country's future mining workforce through the new Centre of Mining Excellence hosted at Maun Technical College.

Xia Weiquan, President of Africa Operations at MMG, says: "I believe this fleet from Epiroc, including important on-site technical support, will significantly enhance our underground mining productivity and safety in Botswana. With partners like Epiroc, MMG will also continue to build a local talent pipeline with skilled mining professionals and a sustainable future for Botswana."

The ordered equipment includes the Boomer M20 S face drilling rig, Simba E70 S ITH production drilling rig, Cabletec M10 S cable bolting rig, Scooptram ST18 S loader, and Minetruck MT65 S. The "S" indicates the machines are part of the Smart series, being ready for automation and remote control. Epiroc will also provide customized training programs and simulators, as well as on-site services and parts inventory to ensure maximum performance of this large-scale mining operation.

Delivery of the equipment will start in the fourth quarter 2026 and is expected to be completed by the second quarter 2028.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.





