Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc inaugurates expanded manufacturing facility for hydraulic attachments in Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today is inaugurating an expanded manufacturing facility for hydraulic attachment tools in Kalmar, Sweden. The new facility reflects Epiroc's commitment to support customers in construction and other areas with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen productivity.

The new facility represents a highly automated, advanced and scalable production hub for premium products. It is producing a full range of hydraulic breakers, from the smallest SB 52 to the largest HB 10 000. The breakers are attached on excavators and used by customers around the world in construction, demolition, quarrying, mining and infrastructure projects.

"This expanded production capacity of high-quality hydraulic attachments strengthens our long-term commitment to our customers across the world," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "The new top-modern facility truly represents production in world class."

The expanded building, which covers more than 8 000 square meters, provides a significant increase in production capacity at the site. It is the result of Epiroc's decision to consolidate its European production of hydraulic attachments tools to Sweden. The consolidation creates a stronger and more efficient operation, increases capacity, and brings the full breaker range together in one production center. Around 175 people work at the facility, including around 40 who have been added due to the expansion.



Epiroc's manufacturing site in Kalmar, Sweden.



For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager, Epiroc AB

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Sandra Almqvist, Divisional Communication & Branding Manager, Epiroc Attachments division

+46 72 145 29 87

sandra.almqvist@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.