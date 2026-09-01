

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday said it signed contracts with an international customer for approximately $270 million for advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting payloads.



The company said that the contracts will be performed over a period of up to six years.



The contracts cover the supply of systems from the company's SPECTRO family of multispectral electro-optic ISTAR solutions and AMPS NG systems for airborne ISR and targeting missions.



The systems combine MWIR, visible and SWIR imaging channels, along with advanced laser designation and image processing technologies.



The systems also use AI-based analytics to support long-range target identification, surveillance and geolocation.



On Monday, Elbit Systems closed trading 1.15% lesser at $700.51 on the Nasdaq.



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