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WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 08:00
0,660 Euro
-1,29 % -0,009
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6560,68810:02
0,6560,68410:02
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Zoomlion Strengthens European Localization through Expanded Service, Manufacturing, and Technology Collaboration

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") is strengthening its localized operations in Europe following a partner meeting held on August 19 at Zoomlion's factory in Germany and a visit to its German subsidiary m-tec. The Company outlined plans to further develop local sales, manufacturing, service, talent development, and digital capabilities, while improving spare parts availability and service responsiveness.

At the partner meeting, customers and partners from multiple European countries discussed market development, products, services, and localized operations. Participants recognized improvements in Zoomlion's product quality and technology capabilities while highlighting priorities including long-term service capabilities, spare parts support, and a broader product portfolio. Zoomlion Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin responded to these priorities by emphasizing the strategic importance of Europe to the Company and its commitment to long-term localization.

The Company plans to further develop its European spare parts and service networks, improving both response times and parts availability. It will also advance a customer-facing digital service platform designed to automatically assign service tasks and track them throughout the process, giving customers easier access to information on equipment, spare parts, and services. Zoomlion will also continue introducing new products and technologies and broadening its portfolio to better meet local market needs.

Mr. Zhan visited m-tec's production and R&D facilities in Germany on Aug. 25, where he reviewed the subsidiary's operations and technology development, including R&D and applications involving 3D printing. Mr. Zhan said Zoomlion will continue supporting m-tec by leveraging the group's global market presence, R&D capabilities, and financial resources, while encouraging closer collaboration in technology, products, and market development. Since joining Zoomlion in 2014, m-tec has built on its expertise in dry-mix mortar machinery and building materials while collaborating with Zoomlion in technology, products, and markets, making it an important part of the group's European localization strategy.

Zoomlion has developed sales, service, financing, and manufacturing capabilities across Europe, supported by local production facilities including CIFA in Italy, m-tec, WILBERT and RABE in Germany, and its aerial work platform factory in Hungary. This localized footprint enables the Company to bring manufacturing, technical expertise, talent, and customer support closer to European markets.

Moving forward, Zoomlion will continue combining global resources with local capabilities to strengthen customer support and drive long-term growth in Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-strengthens-european-localization-through-expanded-service-manufacturing-and-technology-collaboration-302865661.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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