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WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 14:35
0,660 Euro
+1,16 % +0,008
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6250,65110:51
0,6250,65110:50
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 09:42 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zoomlion's Full-Stack Humanoid Robots Compete at World Humanoid Robot Games

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") recently fielded its independently developed humanoid robots at the second World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, where they competed in the standing high jump, 100-meter sprint and standing long jump. The events provided demanding conditions for evaluating gait algorithms, joint responsiveness and overall stability under high-speed motion and complex control conditions, while providing data to further refine the company's full-stack capabilities across algorithms, software, hardware and industrial applications.

Zoomlion's robots delivered consistent performances across all three events, showcasing the integration of their hardware architecture, AI algorithms and motion-control systems. Their showing reinforced the company's position among the field's leading robotics developers.

Zeng Guang, general manager of Zoomlion's ZValley, said the events measured more than speed and strength, providing a broader assessment of the company's AI capabilities and its ability to deploy robots in real-world settings. Competing alongside teams from around the world also allowed Zoomlion to benchmark its technology and refine its systems and products for greater reliability and adaptability in industrial settings.

The company has deployed dozens of its humanoid robots across its smart factories, where they perform material sorting, cable-harness tying, component preassembly, precision assembly, finished-product inspection and factory patrols.

The bipedal Z01 uses AI-powered imitation learning to organize randomly placed objects and precisely arrange and tie cable harnesses. The wheeled Z03 can independently handle precision processes, including preassembling mirrors for industrial equipment, to meet the accuracy requirements of production lines.

Zoomlion draws on real-world operating data from these deployments, as well as more than 300 intelligent production lines and over 2,000 industrial robots running year-round. This data supports the continued refinement of AI models, algorithms and robot performance, creating a cycle in which technology enables deployment and real-world experience informs further development.

Zoomlion's portfolio includes bipedal and wheeled humanoid robots as well as quadruped robots, backed by in-house capabilities spanning core components, operating systems, complete robot systems and industrial applications. The company is among the few AI-native robotics companies to combine full-stack humanoid robot development, deployment at scale and continuous improvement based on real-world data. It is also the only high-end equipment manufacturer to have developed and deployed embodied AI robots.

Zoomlion will continue advancing its embodied AI technologies and scaling humanoid robot deployments across industrial manufacturing, specialized operations and smart services.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlions-full-stack-humanoid-robots-compete-at-world-humanoid-robot-games-302880093.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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