Zoomlion's Full-Stack Humanoid Robots Compete at World Humanoid Robot Games

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") recently fielded its independently developed humanoid robots at the second World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, where they competed in the standing high jump, 100-meter sprint and standing long jump. The events provided demanding conditions for evaluating gait algorithms, joint responsiveness and overall stability under high-speed motion and complex control conditions, while providing data to further refine the company's full-stack capabilities across algorithms, software, hardware and industrial applications.

Zoomlion's robots delivered consistent performances across all three events, showcasing the integration of their hardware architecture, AI algorithms and motion-control systems. Their showing reinforced the company's position among the field's leading robotics developers.

Zeng Guang, general manager of Zoomlion's ZValley, said the events measured more than speed and strength, providing a broader assessment of the company's AI capabilities and its ability to deploy robots in real-world settings. Competing alongside teams from around the world also allowed Zoomlion to benchmark its technology and refine its systems and products for greater reliability and adaptability in industrial settings.

The company has deployed dozens of its humanoid robots across its smart factories, where they perform material sorting, cable-harness tying, component preassembly, precision assembly, finished-product inspection and factory patrols.

The bipedal Z01 uses AI-powered imitation learning to organize randomly placed objects and precisely arrange and tie cable harnesses. The wheeled Z03 can independently handle precision processes, including preassembling mirrors for industrial equipment, to meet the accuracy requirements of production lines.

Zoomlion draws on real-world operating data from these deployments, as well as more than 300 intelligent production lines and over 2,000 industrial robots running year-round. This data supports the continued refinement of AI models, algorithms and robot performance, creating a cycle in which technology enables deployment and real-world experience informs further development.

Zoomlion's portfolio includes bipedal and wheeled humanoid robots as well as quadruped robots, backed by in-house capabilities spanning core components, operating systems, complete robot systems and industrial applications. The company is among the few AI-native robotics companies to combine full-stack humanoid robot development, deployment at scale and continuous improvement based on real-world data. It is also the only high-end equipment manufacturer to have developed and deployed embodied AI robots.

Zoomlion will continue advancing its embodied AI technologies and scaling humanoid robot deployments across industrial manufacturing, specialized operations and smart services.

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