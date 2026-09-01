XTEND and JFB Construction Holdings Business Combination Expected to Close This Week

Shares of Combined Company, to Be Renamed XTEND AI Robotics, Expected to Begin Trading on the NYSE Under the Ticker Symbol "XTND" on September 4, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND, a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, announced today that the previously announced business combination between JFB and XTEND Reality Expansion Ltd. remains on track to close on September 3, 2026. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics, Inc., and its common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "XTND" on September 4, 2026. JFB's Class A common stock is expected to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market after the close of trading hours on September 3, 2026.

The anticipated closing follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") declaration of effectiveness, on August 11, 2026, of the Form S-4 registration statement filed in connection with the proposed business combination, clearing a key regulatory milestone ahead of closing. The final information statement/prospectus was mailed to JFB stockholders of record as of August 11, 2026.

The business combination will be completed through a series of mergers pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 13, 2026, as amended on March 21, 2026 and as further amended on July 16, 2026 (the "merger agreement"), by and among JFB, XTEND, XTEND AI Robotics, and the applicable merger subsidiaries. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XTEND Reality Expansion Ltd. will become a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of XTEND AI Robotics, and JFB will become a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of XTEND AI Robotics.

In the all-stock transaction, each outstanding share of JFB common stock is, subject to the following sentence, expected to be converted into the right to receive one share of XTEND AI Robotics common stock, and each outstanding XTEND ordinary share will be converted into the right to receive approximately 1.36 shares of XTEND AI Robotics common stock, in each case subject to the terms of the merger agreement. To satisfy the minimum listing price required by the NYSE initial listing standards, in the event that the closing stock price of JFB's Class A common stock is less than $4.00 on September 3, 2026, the last day on which JFB's Class A common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq, XTEND and JFB have agreed to amend the merger agreement to modify the exchange ratio such that each outstanding share of JFB common stock will instead receive one-half of a share of XTEND AI Robotics common stock, and each outstanding XTEND ordinary share will be converted into the right to receive approximately.68 shares of XTEND AI Robotics common stock. Under either exchange ratio, former JFB and former XTEND shareholders will beneficially own the same proportion of XTEND AI Robotics.

"As we work through the final steps toward closing our merger with JFB, we remain on track to close on September 3, 2026," said Aviv Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEND. "With our shares expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker 'XTND' shortly after, we are entering the next chapter of XTEND's growth ready to scale our AI-powered robotics platform for defense, law enforcement, and security customers around the world."

XTEND's software-enabled robotic systems are designed to extend the reach and effectiveness of defense and security operators while reducing human exposure in high-risk environments. The company's platform combines advanced robotic hardware with intuitive control, mission management, and autonomous capabilities designed to support rapid deployment across diverse operational scenarios. The additional capital and pending public listing are expected to support XTEND's continued investment in its global manufacturing footprint and product development as it scales to meet growing demand from defense and security customers worldwide.

Additional details regarding the transaction, including the timing of closing, will be announced as they become available.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected delisting date for JFB's Class A common stock, the expected listing date of Xtend AI's common stock on NYSE, the anticipated closing date of the business combination,business combination between JFB and XTEND and the expected merger consideration ratio. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the business combination is not completed in a timely manner or at all, the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing, the risk that trading in the combined company's common stock on the NYSE does not commence as and when anticipated, the timing and size of orders from government and defense customers, compliance with export control and defense trade regulations, geopolitical conditions in the regions in which XTEND operates, and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination and in JFB's other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither JFB nor XTEND undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About XTEND

XTEND is a leader in software systems and Physical AI, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND's integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial Security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND's open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND's solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.XTEND.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516-222-2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811

XTND@mzgroup.us

Attachments

JFB Construction Holdings