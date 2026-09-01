Supercell: Cody Rhodes Enlists Millions of Gamers to Search for John Cena in Clash of Clans and WWE Crossover

Clash of Clans and WWE reunite for their second collaboration with six WWE Superstars reimagined as Clash of Clans characters, and a worldwide hunt for Cena's in-game village.

Rhodes and Cena are long-time players of Clash of Clans - now Rhodes has enlisted WWE Superstars, including The Undertaker and IYO SKY, and the game's millions of daily players to join the search.

Starting today, players can join the hunt to raid Cena's village and unlock exclusive rewards.







HELSINKI, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clash of Clans*, which has over two billion lifetime downloads, is back with WWE for a second collaboration; and this time, the rivalry is personal. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and WWE Legend John Cena are best known for what they do in the ring, but their competition didn't start there. Both are long-time players of Clash of Clans, and this shared gaming history has become locker room legend. Now, Rhodes, a decade-long player, has recruited the Clash of Clans community - plus fellow WWE Superstars - to help him hunt down John Cena's base, taking a decade-long battle out of the ring and into their in-game villages.

Beginning today, September 1st, through September 30th, Cena's loot-filled base is waiting for Clash of Clans players to discover throughout the course of their daily raids. The more players raid, the higher the chance they have of locating the elusive WWE Legend and earning a one-time-only Cody Rhodes statue for their village - but only if their raid is a success. It's not like a 17-time WWE World Champion is going to have a rookie base.

Meanwhile, to beef up the search party, Rhodes has enlisted the support of The Undertaker, IYO SKY and a whole host of other WWE Superstars who will be rallying their own fans online to join the hunt.

"People think this started in the ring with Cody. It didn't. It started when I out-raided him in the game and he threw me off his team," says Cena. "Ten years later he still needs help. This time he's asking millions of you to take on my base. That's fine. As I have always said - if you want some, come get some."

Beyond Cena's base, the in-game crossover presents six WWE Superstars reimagined as iconic Clash of Clans Hero characters, including the return of Cody Rhodes as The Barbarian King. The lineup include:

Cody Rhodes as "Barbarian King"

Alexa Bliss as "Archer Queen"

The Undertaker as "Grand Warden"

IYO SKY as "Royal Champion"

Jey Uso as "Minion Prince"

Kane as "Dragon Duke"

Players can also experience WWE-themed features throughout the event, from temporary troops to a branded village theme that's designed around WWE Money in the Bank, taking place in New Orleans on October 10th. WWE chests hold a series of rewards too, with returning favorites like Action Figure Equipment, plus Challenge Tickets and a guaranteed Cody Rhodes Skin**.

Download Clash of Clans for iOS or Google Play today to help Rhodes in his Search for Cena until September 30th.

*Clash of Clans has been downloaded over 2 billion times and was recently voted "Greatest Mobile Game of All Time" by followers of Pubity .

**Players who already own the Cody Rhodes Skin will instead receive a random Gold Pass skin, then random Equipment, or a Book of Everything if they've collected them all.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

About WWE

WWE is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a2afe84-a1bc-4cbf-8ea9-de6dacd76dd1

For more information, please contact supercellEMEAhub@wearetheromans.com.