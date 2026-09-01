Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2026



Rightmove plc

Share buyback programme

Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.

Date of Purchase Venue Weighted average price paid Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Lowest price paid Highest price paid 24-08-2026 XLON 501.69 500,897 497.40 511.80 25-08-2026 XLON 515.33 252,961 507.00 519.20 26-08-2026 XLON 511.97 783,503 509.20 517.20 27-08-2026 XLON 510.99 762,050 505.00 516.40 28-08-2026 XLON 507.55 205,816 502.00 512.40

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 744,488,366 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,413,689 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 734,074,677.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV SBB 240826 - 280826.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

