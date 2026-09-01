

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1-week low of 0.7141 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day high of 0.7181.



Against the Canadian dollar and the euro, the aussie slipped to a 6-day low of 0.9907 and a 5-day low of 1.6233 from early highs of 0.9945 and 1.6182, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged down to 114.22 and 1.2116 from early highs of 114.68 and 1.2138, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.70 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie, 1.63 against the euro, 112.00 against the yen and 1.20 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News