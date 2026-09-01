

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 0.5893 against the U.S. dollar and 94.25 against the yen, from early highs of 0.5929 and 94.71, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.9674 from an early high of 1.9604.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen and 1.98 against the euro.



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