AstraZeneca PLC: Admission to Trading - €2.55 billion bond offering

1 September 2026

Admission to Trading - €2.55 billion bond offering

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.5.2 and 1.5.3R, AstraZeneca PLC announces that its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC notifies the market that debt securities have been admitted to trading as follows:

Issuer name: AstraZeneca Finance LLC Issuer LEI: 549300C3HATU4Q460S18 Regulated market on which the securities have been admitted to trading: Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange Name, type and ISIN of the securities: EUR 700,000,000 3.402 per cent. Notes due 1 March 2030, ISIN: XS3484302XXX

(Final Terms available at

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2030.pdf)



EUR 600,000,000 3.652 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2032, ISIN: XS3484302XXX

(Final Terms available at

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2032.pdf)



EUR 500,000,000 3.923 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2035, ISIN: XS3484302XXX

(Final Terms available at

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2035.pdf)



EUR 750,000,000 4.169 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2038, ISIN: XS3484302XXX

(Final Terms available at

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2038.pdf) Number of securities admitted to trading: Four series:



EUR 700,000,000

EUR 600,000,000

EUR 500,000,000

EUR 750,000,000



in aggregate nominal amount Date of admission to trading: 1 September 2026 Date of Prospectus relating to the securities: The base prospectus dated 9 June 2026 (the "Base Prospectus") under which the securities have been issued is available at:



https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/2026/AZ-EMTN-U26-Base-Prospectus.pdf

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

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Matthew Bowden

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

Disclaimer - Intended Addressees

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

EU MiFID II/UK MiFIR (Product Governance) - professionals and ECPs-only / No EU PRIIPs KID or UK PRIIPs KID/CCI product summary - Manufacturer target market (EU MiFID II product governance and UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No EU PRIIPs key information document (KID) or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID)/CCI product summary (as defined in the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook (DISC)) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail in the EEA or in the United Kingdom.

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