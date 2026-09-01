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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 14:04
139,50 Euro
-0,04 % -0,05
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,65140,4514:06
139,60140,4014:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 12:00 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AstraZeneca PLC: Admission to Trading - €2.55 billion bond offering

1 September 2026

Admission to Trading - €2.55 billion bond offering

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.5.2 and 1.5.3R, AstraZeneca PLC announces that its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC notifies the market that debt securities have been admitted to trading as follows:

Issuer name:AstraZeneca Finance LLC
Issuer LEI:549300C3HATU4Q460S18
Regulated market on which the securities have been admitted to trading:Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange
Name, type and ISIN of the securities:EUR 700,000,000 3.402 per cent. Notes due 1 March 2030, ISIN: XS3484302XXX
(Final Terms available at
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2030.pdf)

EUR 600,000,000 3.652 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2032, ISIN: XS3484302XXX
(Final Terms available at
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2032.pdf)

EUR 500,000,000 3.923 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2035, ISIN: XS3484302XXX
(Final Terms available at
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2035.pdf)

EUR 750,000,000 4.169 per cent. Notes due 1 September 2038, ISIN: XS3484302XXX
(Final Terms available at
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/AstraZeneca-Final-Terms-2038.pdf)
Number of securities admitted to trading:Four series:

EUR 700,000,000
EUR 600,000,000
EUR 500,000,000
EUR 750,000,000

in aggregate nominal amount
Date of admission to trading:1 September 2026
Date of Prospectus relating to the securities:The base prospectus dated 9 June 2026 (the "Base Prospectus") under which the securities have been issued is available at:

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/debt-investors/pdf/2026/AZ-EMTN-U26-Base-Prospectus.pdf

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

Disclaimer - Intended Addressees

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

EU MiFID II/UK MiFIR (Product Governance) - professionals and ECPs-only / No EU PRIIPs KID or UK PRIIPs KID/CCI product summary - Manufacturer target market (EU MiFID II product governance and UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No EU PRIIPs key information document (KID) or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID)/CCI product summary (as defined in the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook (DISC)) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail in the EEA or in the United Kingdom.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.