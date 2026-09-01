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WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:01
9,870 Euro
-1,89 % -0,190
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,04010,46014:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 10:00 Uhr
71 Leser
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AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space receives order from a Dutch aerospace company for power systems and onboard subsystems

AAC Clyde Space has received an order valued at EUR 824,000 (approx. SEK 9.1 M) from a Dutch aerospace company for power systems and onboard subsystems. First subsystems are expected to be delivered in early 2027, with final deliveries in the second half of 2027.

The systems will be used in an advanced spacecraft technology demonstration programme. Such missions require reliable, flight-proven subsystems across several key spacecraft functions and are part of the continued development of more capable and flexible space infrastructure.

The main part of the order consists of Starbuck-MINI Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit (PCDU) and Sirius Data Handling System (DHS), from AAC Clyde Space's Uppsala site. The order also includes navigation (GNSS Receiver and ANT-GPS Antenna) and communications products (Pulsar-UTRX UHF Transceiver and Pulsar-STX S-Band Transmitter) from AAC SpaceQuest in Fairfax, USA, and AAC Space Africa in Cape Town. Together, the order demonstrates the breadth of AAC Clyde Space's product portfolio across several mission-critical spacecraft functions.

"This order shows how our flight-proven products continue to support new and advanced applications in orbit, while also demonstrating the strength of our broader product portfolio across the group," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

About AAC Clyde Space's subsystems
Starbuck-MINI PCDU and Sirius DHS are core subsystems developed by AAC Clyde Space for satellite power management and data handling. Starbuck-MINI, often described as the heart of a satellite, regulates and distributes electrical power, while Sirius DHS, described as the brain, manages communication between subsystems and coordinates onboard operations.

Both platforms are based on modular architecture designed for high reliability and ease of integration. They have been used in a range of space missions, including ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite and Astroscale's orbital debris removal service, and support scalable and cost-efficient satellite designs.

AAC Clyde Space offers a range of standardised, advanced subsystems and components for CubeSats and small satellites, with extensive flight heritage and use on the company's own satellite platforms. Its product portfolio includes systems for power management, onboard computing, navigation and communications.

For more information
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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