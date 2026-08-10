AAC Clyde Space AB: Mats Thideman to leave AAC Clyde Space

The Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of AAC Clyde Space, Mats Thideman, has informed the company of his decision to retire. He will leave the company at the end of November 2026. The recruitment process for a successor has been initiated.

Mats Thideman joined AAC Clyde Space in 2014 and has played a central role in the company's development over the past decade. During his tenure, he has led the company through its stock market listing and supported its growth through several strategic acquisitions and successful financing rounds.

"After 12 rewarding years with the company, I have decided that the time is right for me to retire. We have grown from a small Swedish company into an international group with operations on three continents. With a strong long-term shareholder, solid financing and a robust order backlog, I believe the company is well positioned for continued growth. I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish the company every success in the future." says Mats Thideman.

"I want to thank Mats for his excellent work and unwavering commitment over many years. He has made significant contributions to AAC Clyde Space's development and growth and has been a trusted and much valued member of the Executive Team. We wish him all the best in his retirement," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

Mats Thideman will remain in his role until 27 November 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.