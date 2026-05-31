AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space receives EUR 7.6 M order for power and data handling systems for EPS-Sterna satellites

AAC Clyde Space has received an order from OHB Sweden to deliver power and data handling systems for satellites within the EPS-Sterna programme. The order value is EUR 7.6 M (approx. SEK 81.9 M).

The order comprises Starbuck MINI Power Conditioning and Distribution Units (PCDU) and Sirius Data Handling Systems (DHS), supporting satellite power management and onboard data handling. The order includes 21 PCDU units and 21 DHS units, comprising 20 flight sets and one spare set for testing and verification purposes. Deliveries will take place from 2027 through 2029. As a significant portion of project activities takes place during the early phases, approx. 70% of the contract value is expected to be recognised by the end of 2027.

The systems build on AAC Clyde Space's flight-proven Starbuck and Sirius platforms, which were previously used in the Arctic Weather Satellite, the prototype mission for EPS-Sterna, Europe's next-generation weather satellite constellation.

"EPS-Sterna is a crucial programme for European weather forecasting, and we are extremely pleased to continue our close collaboration with OHB Sweden," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "Our Starbuck and Sirius systems support the reliable operation of the satellites and build on proven performance in orbit."

In March 2026, AAC Clyde Space also received an order from OHB Sweden to deliver microwave radiometers, the core weather instrument for the EPS-Sterna satellites.

About EPS-Sterna

EPS-Sterna is Europe's next-generation operational weather satellite system providing frequent atmospheric temperature and humidity sounding data for numerical weather prediction. The constellation will consist of six satellites operating simultaneously in polar orbit, with replacement satellites launched over time to maintain continuous observations. The first satellite is expected to launch in 2029. In total, 20 satellites will be deployed during the programme's operational lifetime, which extends to 2042. The programme is fully funded by EUMETSAT and carried out under an ESA contract, with OHB Sweden as prime contractor.

Extreme weather events have caused more than EUR 600 billion in economic losses in Europe since 1980 and contributed to an estimated 166,000 fatalities. Weather services supported by satellite observations generate at least EUR 52.8 billion in economic benefits annually across EUMETSAT Member States. The radiometer developed by AAC Omnisys combines high sensitivity with a compact design, making it possible to deploy advanced weather sensing capabilities on smaller and more cost-efficient satellites.

About Starbuck MINI PCDU and Sirius DHS

Starbuck MINI PCDU and Sirius DHS are core subsystems developed by AAC Clyde Space for satellite power management and data handling. Starbuck MINI, often described as the heart of a satellite, regulates and distributes electrical power, while Sirius DHS, described as the brain, manages communication between subsystems and coordinates onboard operations.

Both platforms are based on modular architectures designed for high reliability and ease of integration. They have been used in a range of space missions, including ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite and Astroscale's orbital debris removal service, and support scalable and cost-efficient satellite designs.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that AAC Clyde Space AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, at 2026-05-31 14:16 CEST.