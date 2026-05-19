AAC Clyde Space AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting in AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (the "Company") held on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at 16.00 (CEST), mainly the following resolutions were adopted:

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets, disposal of result, and resolution regarding discharge of liability

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the group's income statement and balance sheet for the financial year of 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year of 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved to grant discharge of liability for the members of the board of directors and the managing director for the financial year of 2025.

Board of directors, auditors, and fees

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of six ordinary members without deputies. Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Rolf Hallencreutz (chairman), Per Aniansson, Per Danielsson, Stuart Martin and Lars-Olof Corneliusson and to elect Johan Skagerlind as ordinary board members for the time until the end of next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting resolved on the re-election of the auditing company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as the Company's auditor.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees for the board of directors for the time until the next annual general meeting shall amount to SEK 500,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 to each ordinary member of the board of directors. Fees to the company's auditor for the same period shall be paid in accordance with the approved invoice.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to increase the share capital

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an authorization for the board of directors to - for the period up to the next annual general meeting and at one or more occasions - resolve upon issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. Payment may be made in cash, in kind, through set-off of claims or otherwise be conditional. The Company's share capital may by support of the authorization be increased by an amount corresponding to 20 per cent of the share capital and number of shares in the Company as of on the date the board of directors make use of the authorization. For the authorization further conditions applies as set out in the board's complete proposal.

Resolution on directed issue of warrants within three incentive programmes

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, and where applicable, the proposal by the nomination committee, to issue warrants under three incentive programmes. The programmes are intended for employees in Sweden (A), employees outside of Sweden (B), and to the members of the board of directors (C). In total, 154,878 warrants will be issued to the Company for transfer to the participants under the three incentive programmes. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company. The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares during the period 1 July 2029 until and including 31 December 2029. The warrants are subject to terms and conditions, including the subscription price and the period during which the warrant may be exercised, as set out in the complete proposals.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, email: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.