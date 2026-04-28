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WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:03
11,220 Euro
+1,08 % +0,120
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,76012,36010:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space provides financial guidance for 2026

AAC Clyde Space provides the following financial guidance for the full year 2026:

· Net sales: SEK 440-510 M
· EBITDA margin: approximately 10 percent
· Cash flow from operating activities: positive

At the end of March, the company received its largest order to date, which increased the order backlog to approximately SEK 1.1 billion as of 31 March 2026. This order backlog together with a strong order pipeline is the fundament for this guidance.

In 2026, growth is expected to be driven primarily by Products & Missions, supported by both the underlying business and the EPS-Sterna programme. Data & Services is also expected to continue to grow during the year, with the data business continuing to develop positively.

Given the type of projects in the backlog, the company's growth will be realised during the remainder of the year.

"We are in a stronger position with a strengthened financial standing, a large order backlog and increasing demand for data and information from space. In 2026, we continue to invest in expanding our data business and building capacity for future growth. We look forward to bringing more satellites into operation later this year and next year," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

Invitation to webcast
AAC Clyde Space will host a webcast for investors and analysts today, 28 April at 11.00 CEST, where CEO Luis Gomes will present the guidance and answer questions.

Watch the webcast here: https://youtube.com/live/GrzY1pvFn0g?feature=share

A recording will be available after the event.

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, email: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that AAC Clyde Space AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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