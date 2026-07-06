AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space receives ESA order for airborne radiometer instrument

AAC Clyde Space has received a EUR 2.0 M (approx. SEK 22.1 M) order from the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop and demonstrate via flight an airborne microwave radiometer instrument for future satellite altimetry missions. Revenue from the project will be recognized over the project's expected 24-month duration.

AAC Clyde Space's subsidiary AAC Omnisys, specialising in microwave instruments, is prime contractor and responsible for instrument development, system integration and delivery of the complete instrument system. The project is carried out with international partners including the National Research Council Canada, McGill University and the University of Bern.

Satellite altimetry is used to measure sea level and ocean conditions and is an important tool for climate monitoring and operational services. This project builds on AAC Clyde Space's established expertise in microwave radiometry. The company recently secured a major contract to deliver radiometers for Europe's next-generation EPS-Sterna weather satellites, following earlier in-orbit demonstration of the technology. The Airborne project demonstrates how the same technology can support both weather monitoring and ocean observation, expanding its application across a broader range of Earth observation missions.

"We have established a strong position in microwave radiometry through earlier missions and major programmes," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "This project shows how the same technology can be used in new applications, supporting our continued growth."

About the ESA Airborne project

When satellites measure the ocean level, the atmosphere gets in the way and reduces accuracy. By measuring the top-of-atmosphere brightness temperature, the radiometer helps remove this effect and makes the data more reliable. This improves the accuracy of the altimetric measurements of sea level and ocean conditions, especially near coastlines.

The Airborne project is an ESA-funded development project to design and flight demonstrate measurements from a low-frequency and high-frequency airborne microwave radiometer. The instrument supports future satellite altimetric missions by improving the accuracy of sea level and ocean measurements.

The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.