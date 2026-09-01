BOXABL Announces Multiyear Purchase Agreement with National Multifamily Developer LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC for Up to 1,500 Homes

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), a Nevada-based manufacturer of factory-built housing solutions designed for speed, efficiency, and attainability, today announced that it has entered into a multiyear purchase agreement with LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC. The agreement contemplates the purchase of up to 1,500 BOXABL homes over a three-year period.

The previous experience of the LC Vegas Acquisitions team includes serving as a developer, builder, and operator with thousands of residential units developed, entitled, or under construction with a billion-plus in real estate developed or in process across the United States. Led by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Greg Palivos, the team has operated across multiple states.

"BOXABL's manufacturing platform gives us a way to deliver attainable, high-quality housing at a pace and price point that traditional construction can't match," said Greg Palivos, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LC Vegas Acquisitions. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to bringing disciplined execution and design-forward thinking to the housing challenges facing communities across the country."

The agreement represents BOXABL's largest announced residential purchase arrangements to date and reflects continued interest in factory-built housing solutions designed to address affordability, construction speed, and scalability across large residential communities.

The homes are expected to be produced utilizing BOXABL's expanding product platform and configured to meet project-specific requirements. Production timing and delivery schedules will be determined in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the needs of the underlying developments.

Under the terms of the agreement, purchases are expected to occur in phases, with approximately 500 homes anticipated annually, subject to project schedules, site readiness, regulatory approvals, and other conditions outlined in the agreement.

The agreement with LC Vegas Acquisitions highlights continued commercial engagement with experienced, well-capitalized developers seeking scalable housing solutions and reflects growing interest in BOXABL's expanding product platform.

The purchase agreement remains subject to various conditions, contingencies, and performance requirements and does not require that any purchases be made. Purchases under the agreement are expected to occur over multiple years and may be modified, delayed, reduced, or terminated in accordance with the agreement's terms. There can be no assurance that all contemplated units will ultimately be purchased, manufactured, or delivered. Actual deliveries and revenue, if any, may differ materially from the quantities referenced in the agreement.

About BOXABL: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120-square-foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

For more information about BOXABL and its innovative products, visit www.boxabl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of BOXABL's collaboration with LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC, BOXABL's growth strategy as a public company, and expectations regarding market adoption of BOXABL's products. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks relating to BOXABL's ability to obtain and maintain state and local regulatory approvals necessary to deliver and install its products, BOXABL's financial condition and liquidity, and the other risks and uncertainties described in BOXABL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BOXABL undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Boxabl