

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, DHL Global Forwarding, a business unit of DHL Group (DPWA.DU), announced the acquisition of Aero Cargas S.A., a Uruguay-based logistics and freight forwarding company. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's position in Latin America as well as accelerate sustainable growth through targeted investments in high-growth markets and evolving trade corridors.



Following this deal, Aero Cargas will become part of the DHL Global Forwarding Peru-Ecuador-Argentina-Chile cluster, which will be led by Eduardo Rodrigues, CEO PAC DHL Global Forwarding.



Also, all employees of Aero Cargas will transition to DHL Global Forwarding.



DHL's stock was trading at 27.90 euros, up 1.82 percent on the Dusseldorf Exchange.



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